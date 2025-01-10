CWS Celebrates Protections for Migrants from El Salvador, Venezuela, Ukraine, and Sudan—Calls for Continued Access to Safety

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today commends the Biden administration’s decision to extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for people from El Salvador, Venezuela, Ukraine, and Sudan. Secretary Mayorkas of the Department of Homeland Security announced an eighteen month extension for individuals in the U.S. from all four countries, potentially impacting over 900,000 people.CWS has long supported TPS designations for countries facing political tumult, environmental disaster, and civil persecution, and calls on the next administration and all our national leaders to uphold our country’s long history of welcome.

“Many displaced families will be unable to return home long after they were first forced to flee,” said Danilo Zak, Director of Policy at Church World Service. “We are grateful that the Biden administration has acknowledged the grim reality facing displaced families around the world and renewed our national commitment to ensuring shelter and safety for people fleeing violence and instability.”

TPS continues to play a critical role in providing shelter and safety to those who cannot safely return to their country of origin due to ongoing armed conflict, environmental disasters, or other extraordinary and temporary conditions. Many TPS holders have lived in the U.S. for decades. It is imperative that the incoming administration defend protections for those who have fled dangerous conditions, upholding the U.S’s longstanding commitment to providing shelter for our most vulnerable neighbors.

While the TPS program has provided urgent protections to designated recipients since 1990, the program came under persistent attack during President-elect Trump’s first administration. With more people around the globe than ever before displaced from their homes by climate change, violence, and instability, our national leaders must continue to support paths to durable and lasting protection.

