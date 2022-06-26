For Immediate Release: June 26, 2022

CWS Celebrates Pride, Stands with LGBTQ+ Communities Around the World

New York City– As tens of thousands celebrate Pride in New York City this weekend, CWS celebrates how far the LGBTQ+ movement has come in advancing the human rights of LGBTQ+ people and stands with those around the world who continue to face discrimination, persecution and violence based on their sexual orientation and gender identity. To mark Pride, CWS president and CEO Rick Santos issued the following statement:

“Pride is a time to celebrate how far we have come and to acknowledge that safety and equality are still out of reach for so many LGBTQ+ people. From Kenya to Serbia to the U.S. border we stand with those facing persecution, violence and forced displacement because of how they identify or who they love. CWS is committed to building a world where all LGBTQ+ people live in safety and dignity.”

“Today we also celebrate alongside the LGBTQ+ members of our own community, including members and staff who work to advance the rights of the clients we serve. We are grateful to have them on our team and we are committed to continuing to build an equitable and rights-affirming workplace.”

