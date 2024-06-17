CWS Celebrates Pride, Stresses Commitment to those at Home and Abroad Facing Persecution
For Immediate Release: June 17, 2024
Contact: media@cwsglobal.org
Washington, D.C.—Today, Church World Service marked the beginning of Pride Month, the annual, month-long celebration of the world’s LGBTQ+ community. As an organization whose founding faith includes deeply held beliefs in diversity, equity and inclusion, CWS will spend this month honoring the past, current, and future heroes in the fight against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.
The organization notes—as Americans celebrate this month, and push back against bigotry at home—many LGBTQ+ communities around the globe face escalating deprivation of rights, displacement, and imprisonment. CWS, its partners, and its supporters call for an end to such persecution and the embrace of equal human rights for all.
To mark Pride Month, Rick Santos, President and CEO of Church World Service issued the following statement:
God’s house is big enough for all of us and this month honors that belief. Pride is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, its victories, its heroes, and of the freedom that comes from inclusivity and diversity. It honors who we are as neighbors, who we are as global citizens, and who we are as humans.
This month is not only a celebration, it is a commitment to continue moving forward. In states and cities, workplaces and schools, the bigotry of the past continues to try and erase the identities of gay and trans Americans.
Abroad, 67 nations still criminalize same sex partnerships, and an increasing number have begun criminalizing forms of gender expression. As one of ten U.S. resettlement agencies, we welcome those impacted by these laws and denounce the violence and persecution they incite. We do so because they deserve to be welcomed, and no one should be forced to flee their home because of loving who they love or being true to their identity.
This June, as we march in celebration at home, we also stand resolute for those unable to march around the world.
For more information, or to speak with CWS, contact media@cwsglobal.org.