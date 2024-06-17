CWS Celebrates Pride, Stresses Commitment to those at Home and Abroad Facing Persecution

God’s house is big enough for all of us and this month honors that belief. Pride is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, its victories, its heroes, and of the freedom that comes from inclusivity and diversity. It honors who we are as neighbors, who we are as global citizens, and who we are as humans.

This month is not only a celebration, it is a commitment to continue moving forward. In states and cities, workplaces and schools, the bigotry of the past continues to try and erase the identities of gay and trans Americans.

Abroad, 67 nations still criminalize same sex partnerships, and an increasing number have begun criminalizing forms of gender expression. As one of ten U.S. resettlement agencies, we welcome those impacted by these laws and denounce the violence and persecution they incite. We do so because they deserve to be welcomed, and no one should be forced to flee their home because of loving who they love or being true to their identity.