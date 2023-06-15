CWS Celebrates Juneteenth, Calls for Meaningful Change for Black Americans, Immigrants

Washington, D.C.—This Monday, Church World Service will join with communities across the nation to honor Juneteenth, the oldest observed commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.

To mark Juneteenth, Rev. Reuben Eckels, Policy Advocate at Church World Service, issued the following statement:

This Monday, communities across the nation will join together to celebrate Juneteenth and honor the heroic legacies of generations of Black Americans who have dedicated their lives to racial justice. Juneteenth is, at its heart, a living monument to freedom.

Yet more than 160 years after Juneteenth began, we know that we each have work to do to ensure that liberty and justice are equitably available to all Americans. Black communities still face the deep-seated systemic racism that denies them social, political and economic justice on a daily basis.

Even as we make inroads towards that justice, we also see how it continues to be undermined by those who stand against equity. In the last year, we saw efforts to limit voting rights in Georgia, we saw Black literature and curriculums banned in Florida and we saw our towns and cities across the nation continue to suffer without meaningful criminal justice reform.

As one of 10 U.S. resettlement agencies, we also acknowledge that Juneteenth falls on the eve of World Refugee Day—an annual celebration honoring the contributions of refugees and a unifying moment when we come together to make the world a safer, more inclusive place for people who have been forced from their homes. This includes Black refugees, who are too often impacted by the stain of discrimination in their new communities—through access to services and immigration policies.

CWS has always, and will continue to, make sure the work of combating displacement forever has the spirit of inclusion and equity at its core.