CWS Celebrates House Introduction of Bipartisan Dream & Promise Act

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service (CWS) welcomes today’s introduction of “The Dream and Promise Act” in the House of Representatives. If passed, the bipartisan bill would provide a permanent pathway to citizenship to millions of DACA recipients, or Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, and Deferred Enforced Departure recipients.

The introduction comes on the 11th anniversary of the critical Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program—and in the midst of several baseless legal challenges to DACA that have placed its recipients and program-eligible youth at risk. The Dream and Promise Act, which passed the House with bipartisan support in each of the last two Congresses, would protect the program from these challenges by providing Dreamers and TPS holders with a sense of permanency and security, rather than an ongoing cycle of uncertainty and fear.

“The Dream and Promise Act puts forth a lasting solution that honors the security, stability and dignity that should have been granted to Dreamers, TPS holders and Deferred Enforced Departure recipients long ago,” said Danilo Zak, Acting Director of Policy and Advocacy at CWS. “Members of Congress now have an opportunity to finally act and follow through those who, for years, have been left vulnerable to the whims of a misguided court decision. We are grateful for Representative Sylvia Garcia for her leadership on the act this Congress”

CWS calls on Congress to end the cycle of uncertainty and instability by supporting the Dream & Promise Act, and in turn, recognize the inherent value and dignity of Dreamers, TPS holders, and Deferred Enforced Departure recipients and the tremendous contributions that they have made for years in the communities they call home.

