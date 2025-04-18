CWS Celebrates Easter, Reflects on the Hope of the Resurrection

Washington, D.C.—Ahead of Easter Sunday in celebration of the spirit of Easter, Rick Santos, President and CEO of Church World Service issued the following statement:

This Easter we celebrate and remember the life of Jesus Christ and the hope of his resurrection. We are inspired to live in the promise of a renewed world and to join together with other people of faith to bring that hope to vulnerable communities.

The story of Easter reminds us that even when all seems lost, light will overcome the darkness. As Christ stood alongside the poor and marginalized, we stand with our refugee and immigrant neighbors and hold on to hope that together we can build a world where everyone has food, voice and a safe place to call home.

We are proud to partner with thousands of faith leaders, congregations and people of faith who are joining together to defend our values of welcome and support our refugee and immigrant neighbors through the Ash Wednesday Ecumenical Declaration. We urge people of faith across the nation to join us by signing the declaration and taking faithful action in their own communities.