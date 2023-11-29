CWS Calls on Congress to Reject Anti-Asylum Proposals, Honor Commitment to Refugees 

Washington, D.C.– CWS today expressed concern and frustration over reports that congressional funding negotiations are continuing to place critical asylum protections on the chopping block. According to reports, some Members of Congress are attempting to trade humanitarian assistance and related funding for Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel for anti-asylum policies that would severely restrict or eliminate access to asylum and gut certain pathways to protection for those fleeing violence and persecution.

CWS wholeheartedly rejects any and all proposals that would undermine asylum seekers’ ability to find a safe place to call home. Such a step puts our country on the wrong side of history, undoubtedly causing irreparable damage and harm to those who are most in need.

“To attempt to trade the rights of vulnerable populations in ongoing funding negotiations is morally reprehensible, and undermines the values that our country claims to hold dear.” said Danilo Zak, Associate Director of Policy and Advocacy at Church World Service, “Ongoing negotiations should be about funding the government and supporting those in need, not embedding anti-immigrant, anti-family provisions into statute. Rather than continuing to use their time and position to take from the most vulnerable, Members of Congress should focus on humane solutions to promises that have been left unkept. There is still a troubling gap in basic services for Ukrainian and Afghan humanitarian parolees who arrived after September 30th; these individuals and families have been suddenly cut off from support — placing those we pledged to protect at risk. Over 80 refugee advocacy organizations have called for these benefits to be reauthorized, and have spoken out in support of refugee funding needs and against the incorporation of anti-asylum policies. With growing displacement around the world, we must invest in our capacity to welcome the most vulnerable. It is past time for Congress to stop pursuing fruitless and harmful avenues, and instead listen to those they vowed to represent.”

To learn more, or to speak with Zak, contact us at media@cwsglobal.org