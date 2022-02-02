CWS Calls on Biden Administration to Designate Temporary Protected Status for Central Americans in the United States

Washington, D.C.—CWS today marked the one-year-anniversary of President Biden’s Executive Order aiming to address migration in North and Central America by calling on the administration to designate Temporary Protected Status for Central Americans fleeing violence and persecution and restore access to asylum. The call comes as hundreds of thousands of individuals and families working and paying taxes in America fear return to the very danger they fled and access to asylum continues to be severely limited. CWS notes that the Biden administration has the power to designate this status and provide stability for those that live alongside us as well as restore asylum protections, they only need to act.

“The United States remains the home for many who came here to live healthy lives, free of violence and fear . One year ago President Biden made a commitment to comprehensively address the root causes of migration and safely welcome asylum seekers, it’s now time to start fulfilling that promise by designating or re-designating Temporary Protected Status for Central American countries, including Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua, as well as other countries outside of Central America, including Cameroon and Mauritania,” said Meredith Owen of CWS. “By designating this status, the president would allow people from these countries the right to work, the ability to support their families, and an avenue to thrive in their new communities. It is far past time for the administration to welcome people with dignity by also ending Trump-era, anti-asylum policies, such as Title 42 and the expanded ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy. This doesn’t require politicking, it can simply be done with a stroke of a pen. It’s time to follow up on the promise the president made a year ago and make this happen.”

Temporary Protected status, or TPS, was created to provide protection from deportation to those already in the United States when it is unsafe for their return home by granting a form of temporary status for migrant from specific countries already living, working and paying taxes in the United States, allowing them to work legally and live without fear of deportation.

