For Immediate Release: May 17, 2023

Contact: media@cwsglobal.org

CWS Begins New Chapter in Refugee Resettlement in Texas, Honoring Current and Future Clients in the Lone Star State

New York City.—Church World Service today announced that the organization will be ending its partnership with Refugee Services of Texas for U.S. government fiscal year 2024, including administering federal reception and placement services and home study and post release services for unaccompanied migrant children. CWS is committed to ensuring that all clients served through these programs continue to receive the services they are eligible for and support they need during this time of transition. The organization looks forward to continuing long-standing partnerships with essential local partners in the faith, business, and welcome communities across the state.

This decision comes as Refugee Services of Texas has faced a significant budget shortfall impacting the organization’s capacity for delivering services.

As CWS and its allies on the national and local levels transition to a new service provision model in the state, the key priority will be to monitor and fulfill open cases currently with Refugee Services of Texas and to ensure new community members have the support they need to begin their lives as Texans as quickly and seamlessly as possible.

Prior to this announcement, CWS sub-contracted with Refugee Services of Texas to implement federal refugee resettlement programs including Reception and Placement, Matching Grant, and Preferred Communities in Dallas, San Antonio, and Amarillo, Texas. CWS also sub-contracted with Refugee Services of Texas to implement the Home Study and Post-Release program for unaccompanied children in Dallas and Austin, Texas.

###