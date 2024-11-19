CWS Awarded Texas Bar Foundation Grant to Expand Digital Access for Newcomers

Houston, TX – Church World Service (CWS) is pleased to announce a new grant from the Texas Bar Foundation to improve access to legal information through education about rights and responsibilities of new Texas residents.

CWS is grateful to be able to partner in this work and contribute its own decades of experience alongside the Foundation in supporting the urgent legal needs of newcomers. Through this grant CWS will provide newcomers with critical information via digital and language-appropriate channels.

Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $28 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably-funded bar foundation.

###