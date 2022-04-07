CWS Applauds the Confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court of the United States

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today celebrated the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court of the United States. Judge Jackson, a daughter of a law enforcement family who has a distinguished career as a public defender and judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, will be the first Black woman to serve as a justice. CWS notes that while the confirmation vote was largely along partisan lines, Jackson’s experience and qualifications led three republican members of the Senate to support her candidacy.

“This is a historical moment for the United States, the Supreme Court, and for the American people. Judge Jackson is a brilliant legal mind, a proud child of a law enforcement family, and a dutiful servant of our republic. As a public defender she stood up for the underprivileged, as a judge she ruled judiciously and compassionately, we expect that same spirit of service and sacrifice in her tenure on the Supreme Court,” said Reverend Reuben Eckels, Domestic Policy Advocate at Church World Service. “Beyond the joyous news of her personal accomplishment, today signals a giant step forward for Americans of all walks of life. America has a dark and troubled past with race relations, and while progress towards equity and equality is never a straight line, this is a extraordinary moment in that pursuit. We congratulate Judge Jackson and wish her well as she serves as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.”

