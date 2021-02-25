FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 25, 2021

CWS Applauds Reintroduction of NO BAN Act in the House of Representatives

Washington DC: Today, Representative Judy Chu (CA-27) reintroduced the NO BAN Act in the U.S. House of Representatives. The proposed legislation would prohibit discrimination based on religion and limit executive authority to issue future bans like the Muslim, refugee, and African Bans. The NO BAN Act upholds our nation’s principles of religious freedom and our moral obligation to welcome.

“As an ecumenical organization and a refugee resettlement agency, we have seen first-hand the profoundly harmful impact the refugee, Muslim, and African bans had on the families we serve. It is critical for Congress to hold any administration accountable to strict standards that prevent any future discriminatory bans. CWS applauds the reintroduction of this critical legislation and urges the Congress to swiftly pass the NO BAN Act to ensure no one is banned from our country because of their faith,” said Meredith Owen, Director of Policy and Advocacy.

CWS applauded President Biden’s rescission of the Muslim and African ban and the refugee ban, and we commend the NO BAN Act’s inclusion in the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021. A letter from over 300 faith-leaders and faith-based organizations supporting the 116th Congress’s NO BAN Act is available here.

Since 1946, Church World Service has supported refugees, immigrants and other displaced individuals, in addition to providing sustainable relief and development solutions to communities that wrestle with hunger and poverty. Learn more about our work and join our global homebase for refugee solidarity at cwsglobal.org.

