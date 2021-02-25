FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 25, 2021

CONTACT: Bilal Askaryar | baskaryar@cwsglobal.org | 202-750-0960

CWS Applauds President Biden’s Critical Step to Restore Family Immigration and Diversity Visa Program

Washington, D.C.: Church World Service welcomed the news that President Biden took yet another necessary step to restore welcome in the United States by revoking the former president’s immigration visa ban, including Proclamation 10014 and sections of Proclamations 10052 and 10131. These bans immorally prolonged family separation and impacted most family-based visas, diversity visas, and some employment-based and nonimmigrant visas. More than 120,000 family-based visas were lost in FY 2020, as well as thousands of diversity visas.

Meredith Owen, Director of Policy and Advocacy for Church World Service said, “President Biden’s administration rightly recognizes during a time of crisis, perhaps more than ever, the United States benefits from the talent and skill of immigrants. The immigration and family visa ban was a preventable tragedy that has kept parents and guardians from their children, spouse from spouse, and harmed countless families. Families are the cornerstone of our society, while immigrant families are serving on the frontlines of the pandemic response. The Biden administration should immediately take steps to swiftly process family and diversity visas and should revoke the entry ban on nonimmigrant temporary workers.”

Since 1946, Church World Service has supported refugees, immigrants and other displaced individuals, in addition to providing sustainable relief and development solutions to communities that wrestle with hunger and poverty. Learn more about our work and join our global homebase for refugee solidarity at GreaterAs1.org.

###