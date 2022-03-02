CWS Applauds Mayorkas for Protecting Sudanese and South Sudanese Nationals, Calls for Same Protection for Others from Majority Black Nations

Washington, D.C.—CWS today applauded the announcement by Secretary of State Alejandro Mayorkas designating Sudan—and redesignating South Sudan—with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months. The move, which comes amid political instability, violent conflict, severe food insecurity, and limited access to humanitarian aid, will provide much-needed safety for thousands of foreign nationals currently residing in the United States. CWS commended the move today, while also calling on Secretary Mayorkas to designate TPS for other majority Black nations and countries whose nationals would be put in extreme danger if forced to return, including Cameroon, Mauritania, and Ethiopia.

“This is the smart and compassionate move for the United States; it will provide stability for thousands of Sudanese and South Sudanese people living as our neighbors. To have the fear of forced return to violence and crisis loom over you is something no one should experience, so we hope communities across the country are breathing a little easier today,” said Meredith Owen, Director of Policy and Advocacy at CWS. “While we welcome this decision, for far too long Black and indigenous people have been denied much-needed protection in the U.S. and cruelly returned to the very fear they fled. Cameroonians and Mauritanians, among others, are praying for the Secretary to extend the same protection to them. They deserve nothing less.”

Last month, CWS joined over 150 organizations in a letter urging the administration to redesignate TPS for South Sudan.

