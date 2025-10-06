CWS Alarmed over DHS Plan to Spur Departure of Unaccompanied Children

Organization Expresses Need to Safeguard the Well-Being of Minors

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service is deeply alarmed by the announcement that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is targeting unaccompanied children with an immoral scheme that would incentivize minors—including children as young as 14—to waive legal rights guaranteed by U.S. law and self-deport in exchange for a one-time payment of $2,500. The operation was said to go into effect on Friday.

Church World Service has long worked to ensure unaccompanied children have protection of their legal rights and safety in the United States. The scheme, that some report could target children as young as 10, is in direct conflict with our nation’s commitment to protect children.

In response, Christine Lemonda, Senior Director of Children’s Services at CWS, issued the following:

This move exploits the trust of already vulnerable children escaping violence and persecution, placing them at further risk of trafficking and other forms of abuse.

This new tactic, that comes on the heels of the administration’s attempts to deport approximately 75 children from Guatemala, in some cases, cutting short ongoing immigration proceedings, is yet another attempt in the administration’s immigrant enforcement scheme. The effects of this could take away due process for unaccompanied children.

Children will face danger and harm to their mental and physical well-being because of this, and we owe it to them to do better. Children should be properly cared for and have their due process rights protected—not undermined. For a child at risk of danger after deportation, the need to protect their safety is urgent.

The administration needs to change tactics now. Children are not expected to understand complex legal systems and all the ramifications of self-deportation at their age — the United States government should commit to upholding policies and protections in place that safeguard children from danger and promote their dignity, safety, and rights.

CWS is deeply committed to safeguarding immigrant children’s rights and well-being, making sure they can move forward in safety rather than return to harm. Join us in TAKING ACTION now.

For more information on CWS’ work with unaccompanied children, including the Home Study and Post Release Services program, or to speak with Lemonda, contact media@cwsglobal.org.