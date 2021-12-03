Continuing Resolution Provides Crucial Funding to Welcome Afghan Refugees

Washington, D.C.—CWS celebrated Congress’s passage of a continuing resolution funding the federal government through February 18, 2022. Importantly, the resolution includes supplemental funding for the U.S. resettlement program and local communities to welcome Afghan refugees and help them integrate and thrive. CWS specifically applauds the effort of Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) for championing U.S. efforts to welcome displaced Afghans.

“The inclusion of additional resources to support the welcome and integration of our new Afghan neighbors in the continuing resolution is vital. With this support, families displaced by violence and upheaval can better join their new communities in the United States and rebuild their lives in safety,” said Meredith Owen, Director of Policy and Advocacy at CWS. “This is an important step forward toward upholding our commitment to at-risk Afghans, but more needs to be done. We must now hold the administration accountable to ongoing evacuations for Afghans who remain overseas, both in Afghanistan and other host countries. It is equally imperative that Congress swiftly pass an Afghan Adjustment Act, which would strengthen our communities and ensure they have the chance to apply to become lawful permanent residents.”

As the United States welcomes Afghans and refugees from around the world, Congress has an important role to play in securing the necessary investments to rebuild the U.S. resettlement program stronger and better than before. For more information, or to speak with Owen, contact media@cwsglobal.org.