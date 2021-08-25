Church World Services Celebrates House Passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, Calls on Senate to Follow Suit

Washington, D.C. — In response to the United States House of Representatives passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, CWS Policy Advocate, the Rev. Reuben D. Eckels, issued the following statement:

“John Lewis described voting as ‘a sacred right’ and ‘the most powerful nonviolent tool we have in a democracy.’ Today, the House honored their former colleague’s legacy by passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. This legislation would strengthen the federal government’s oversight of election laws to ensure fair and just access to voting. It is the first step in a broader campaign to strengthen voter rights laws on the federal level and fight restrictive voting laws passed in some states.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act embodies our shared drive for justice and ensures that our voices are heard at the polls every election. This bill is an important legislative step in the fight for justice for all Americans.

We call on the Senate to pass both the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and The For The People’s Act. Both acts would help safeguard voting rights by changing campaign finance laws, expand access to the ballot box, restore rights of the formerly incarcerated, expand early voting and once and for all bypass the racist Jim Crow filibuster.”

Last year, CWS launched its Platform on Racial Justice. Through this platform CWS honors the courage and fortitude of African Americans, both in our past and present. It remains dedicated to combating the legacy of slavery, which still manifests in pervasive institutional and systemic racism that bars many from social, political, and economic justice.

For more information, or to be connected to Rev. Eckels, please contact media@cwsglobal.org.