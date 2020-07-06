Church World Service Strongly Condemns Plan to Arrest and Detain Resettled Refugees 

Washington, D.C. – Church World Service unequivocally condemns the Trump administration’s most recent memo that could subject up to 100,000 resettled refugees to arrests and detention.

Coming on the heels of the horrific and unlawful arrests of refugees under Operation PARRIS in Minnesota, this new guidance outlines plans for the arrest and custodial “inspection” of refugees who have lived in the U.S. for at least one year but have not yet adjusted to a green card.

Rick Santos, President & CEO of Church World Service, said:

“This unconscionable policy of subjecting recently arrived refugee families to mandatory arrest serves no discernible purpose other than cruelty. These are people who fled persecution and were promised safety and stability in our country. If allowed to move forward, this policy would rip them from their homes – from the communities across the country that have welcomed them – and send them to detention for an unknown period with limited access to legal counsel or contact with family members.

This new memo is arbitrary, punitive, and fundamentally at odds with the Refugee Act of 1980 and decades of bipartisan practice to welcome the persecuted. It is at odds with our faithful commitment to welcome the sojourner and to love our neighbor rooted in sacred scripture. Isaiah 10:1-2 reads ‘Woe to those who make unjust laws, to those who issue oppressive decrees, to deprive the poor of their rights and withhold justice from the oppressed of my people.’

These actions must be seen as part of this administration’s stated broader aims to fundamentally dismantle the refugee admissions program and abandon our nation’s historic commitment to honoring international refugee protections.”

The new memo does state that refugees “may” be considered to have “returned to custody” by submitting an application to adjust status and appearing at scheduled interviews or appointments – but there is no confirmation if those who have submitted an application will be exempt from arrest.

Church World Service calls on the administration to immediately rescind this directive and urges Congress and the courts to uphold refugee protections guaranteed by U.S. law. We will continue to fight for the inherent dignity of all people, including and especially those fleeing persecution and seeking safety at our shores. And we remain committed to standing with and supporting those we serve through uncertain and dangerous times.

For more information contact media@cwsglobal.org. Learn more about Church World Service’s Refugee Protection Program here.