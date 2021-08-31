Church World Service on the Withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Need to support Afghan Refugees

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today called for continued support and evacuation of Afghan refugees following the final military flight leaving Kabul airport, completing the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Tens of thousands of vulnerable Afghans remain in the country, including men, women, and children, as well as those who served alongside the United States, who now are left in harm’s way. Church World Service calls on the Biden administration and Congress to ensure remaining Afghans at risk have safe passage to exit and find refuge in the United States and other accepting nations.

“We hope that all those who wish to leave because they have a credible fear for their lives are allowed to leave, and for those with ties to the United States, to come to America. Across the country we are seeing an incredible outpouring of support and desire to welcome these families,” said Erol Kekic, Senior Vice President for the Immigration and Refugee Program at Church World Service. “It is essential that safe corridors for exit and land borders remain open to Afghan refugees. We call on the administration, Congress, and our partners around the world to ensure safe passage for Afghans fleeing the Taliban and we ask all neighboring states to open their borders to these refugees. We further call on UNHCR to increase its presence in all neighboring states to offer protection and we stand with those in transit, especially those children who are unaccompanied and separated from their families. You are welcome here.”

Church World Service recently sent staff to Fort Lee, Virginia and Fort Bliss, New Jersey to aid in the arrival and processing of Afghan refugees. Beyond aiding in their arrival, CWS resettlement offices and affiliates will continue to welcome these Afghan families in the United States, providing housing, employment and other social services so that they can thrive in their new communities.

For more information on CWS efforts to welcome Afghans visit our Protecting Afghan Refugees at Risk page. To speak with CWS staff aiding in the evacuation, contact media@cwsglobal.org.