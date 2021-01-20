Church World Service on the Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today welcomed the Biden-Harris administration into its term in office. CWS congratulates their victory and calls on them to honor their promises to rebuild the refugee resettlement program, fulfill the promise of a compassionate immigration system and return the United States of America to its role as a leader on the global stage.

To mark the inauguration, Reverend John L. McCullough, president and CEO of Church World Service, issued the following statement:

“We now enter a new era of American leadership. We welcome President Biden and Vice President Harris, and look forward to the changes their administration will bring. This White House will face division amongst the American people, surely, but to overcome the challenges posed, they will need to be resolute.

Ultimately, they must be guided by their love for their fellow human beings. On issues of immigration, refugee resettlement, racial injustice and our future on this planet, they must chart a clear path towards equity. As scripture tells us, we are one people, and our acts upon this earth must reflect that noble ideal.

For the American people I would say: We may on occasion be divided by class, race and faith, but in the end, we need to be joined by a shared future. Let us aim for that future and to fulfill the promise of our democracy.”

For more information, or to speak with Rev. McCullough, contact media@cwsglobal.org.