Church World Service Marks Juneteenth, a Seminal Moment in Our Nation’s History

Washington, D.C.—Today, Church World Service marks Juneteenth through celebration and rededication to the spirit of the holiday. The United States is a nation that finds strength in its foundation of diversity. The organization is committed to honoring the legacy of all those who strove for equality in our nation, including the sacrifices and resilience of Black American leaders. In that spirit, CWS remains steadfast in its commitment to combating inequity and promoting the voices of those who have been marginalized, oppressed, or forgotten—both at home and abroad.

To mark Juneteenth, Rick Santos, President and CEO of Church World Service issued the following statement:

“On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers reached Galveston, Texas, bringing with them the belated news that enslaved people were free and the U.S. Civil War was over.

Today, 160 years later, Juneteenth remains a vital and critically important part of our national story.

At a moment of increased polarization in the United States, with seemingly relentless efforts by many in power to erase or rewrite our history, Juneteenth invites us to reflect not just on how far we’ve come, but how far we have yet to go in our nation’s ongoing struggle to ensure true liberty, equality, and justice for all.”

