Church World Service distributes over half a million dollars to support food security for U.S. Communities in the aftermath of attacks on SNAP 

Church World Service distributes over half a million dollars to support food security in the aftermath of attacks on SNAP

Elkhart, IN—This week, Church World Service (CWS) began distributing over half a million dollars ($506,359) in grant payments to local hunger-fighting agencies—including soup kitchens, food banks and social-service providers—as the first installment of funding raised through 2025 Fall CROP Hunger Walks.

“The past weeks stretched our communities to a near-breaking point; food banks were bare, soup kitchens struggled to feed growing numbers, and our tables became more and more empty. We can’t turn back time so our children never had to face the pangs of hunger, but we can repair the damage by protecting vital social services in the future,” said Rick Santos, President and CEO of CWS. “As people of faith, our vision is that of a world where everyone has access to enough food to thrive. We believe that, by standing shoulder to shoulder, our vision can become reality, around the corner and around the world. That’s why this financial support is so vital.”

Communities across the United States faced the hardship of freezing SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits during the recent government shutdown—along with the halt of eligibility for the program for new Americans, such as refugees. Understanding that hunger in the United States is often driven by systems and policies—inequality, benefit disruptions, displacement, and insufficient investment in social safety nets—addressing it requires both immediate relief and longer-term structural change.

“We have seen a dramatic increase of clients seeking our grocery assistance program driven by high inflation (especially for food), and a reduction in SNAP benefits. This reduction, combined with rising food costs, has placed additional strain on families already struggling to afford basic necessities” said Debbie White of Loaves and Fishes in Naperville, IL. “Loaves & Fishes has had to purchase three times more food than in previous years to keep up with demand. This support will help us provide families with reliable access to nutritious food and a foundation for long-term well-being.”

CWS urges supporters and those interested in supporting this vital work, subscribe to the organization’s action alerts.

For more information about CWS, its efforts to achieve Hunger Justice, or to learn more about CWS CROP Hunger Walks, contact media@cwsglobal.org.