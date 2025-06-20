Church World Service Celebrates World Refugee Day, Calls for Return to Welcome, Presents Ecumenical Declaration with New Americans, Covenant Members, and Fellow Resettlement Agencies in Front of White House

Washington, D.C.—Today, on World Refugee Day, Church World Service, its fellow Covenant Members, refugee leaders, and partnering refugee agencies held a celebratory rally and march for action in front of the White House. As part of today’s event, Rick Santos, President and CEO of CWS, delivered the Ash Wednesday Ecumenical Declaration—led by the organization and 13 Covenant Members, 600 churches across the country, and over 3,000 people of faith—to the administration

World Refugee Day—held annually on June 20th—is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the resilience and courage of those fleeing violence and persecution globally. It serves as a call to action for governments and communities to strengthen their efforts in providing safe haven, resources, and opportunities for refugees and other displaced people to rebuild their lives. Under the Trump administration’s restrictive resettlement policies—including the recent discriminatory travel ban—the certainty and promise of welcome is at risk more than ever.

To mark the historic occasion, Rick Santos, President and CEO of Church World Service, issued the following statement:

“On behalf of many of the largest Christian denominations in this country, and in solidarity with nearly 600 churches and more than 3,000 people of faith, Church World Service is proud to present to the Administration this Ash Wednesday Ecumenical Declaration in defense of refuge.

We call on Congress to defend the rule of law, uphold the right to due process for all persons, and oppose the Administration attempts to use fear, intimidation, and the militarization of immigration enforcement efforts to silence those who disagree with it.

And we call upon the people of this country, wherever they were born, to hold fast to this nation’s traditions of welcoming the stranger, caring for those less fortunate, and recognizing the strength and resilience that flow from our diversity as a nation of immigrants.”

CWS partners also raised the call to honor the United States’ legacy of embracing the displaced:

“This is a critical moment for our refugee and immigrant neighbors. They are not just statistics; they are children, parents, and elders seeking safety, dignity, and a chance to rebuild their lives,”added Rev. Amy Reumann, Senior Director, Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. “Together, we grieve for people around the world fleeing violence, persecution, and natural disasters worsened by a changing climate. But we also find hope in God’s transforming love and call to justice that resound in the actions of this community united in a movement for refuge and for welcome.”

“Offering a welcome is who we are as a nation, and offering compassion and mercy is a sacred duty for us as people of faith. Leviticus 19:34 reminds us that we were once ourselves foreigners…and therefore are called to love ‘The foreigner residing among us,’ said Rev. Mike Neuroth, Director of Washington Office of Public Policy & Advocacy, United Church of Christ “ In Matthew 25, Jesus calls on his disciples to see God in the face and struggle of the ‘least of these.’ ‘’For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in.’ That is who we are as people of faith. That is who we are as a nation.”

The Ash Wednesday Ecumenical Declaration: Defending Refuge is endorsed with the support of CWS’ Covenant Members, individual faith leaders and congregations, and organizations such as:

National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA; AME Zion Church; Catholic Legal Immigration Network; The Episcopal Church; Friends United Meeting; Latino Christian National Network; Mennonite Central Committee US; Sojourners; and World Relief.

To take action in support of World Refugee Day, visit CWS Global.