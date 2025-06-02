Church World Service Celebrates the Beginning of Pride Month

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today marks the beginning of Pride by celebrating our LGBTQ+ neighbors and calling for equal protections under the law for all. The organization stresses that as the Trump administration eliminates protections for asylum-seekers and refugees, the global LGBTQ+ community will be particularly impacted. Many people who are displaced are persecuted, ostracized, or under threat simply for who they are and love.

To honor Pride Month, Rick Santos, President and CEO of Church World Service issued the following statement:

Each June, we celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and rededicate ourselves to ensuring that no one needs to hide who they are or who they love. I hope that all who take part in Pride have a joyful and safe time celebrating in our communities. We believe in belonging and justice. We strive to create a world that is inclusive, where all are welcome, respected, and valued. We believe in a world where the dignity and the rights of all are respected. People persecuted for their gender identity or sexual orientation abroad still seek to come to the United States. We will continue to fight for the chance to welcome them to our communities and ensure our government prioritizes all vulnerable populations.

