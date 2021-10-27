Church World Service Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Renowned Travel Author and Television Host Rick Steves

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today will celebrate its 75th anniversary at a virtual event with renowned travel author and television host Rick Steves. Through a conversation with CWS President and CEO Rick Santos, the two will honor the organization’s historic and ground-breaking work and its hopes for the future. For 75 years, CWS’s mission has remained the same by transforming lives in underserved communities in more than 65 countries, welcoming the world’s most vulnerable in cities and towns across the United States, and advocating for policies to reunite separated families and help refugees rebuild their lives in safety.

The virtual event is open to the public and can be joined tonight at 7 PM EDT at CWSGlobal.org/75TH.

“For 75 years, Church World Service has made a difference for those that need it most. It is an honor for me to helm this great organization as we celebrate this milestone, but I know that our work has only just begun,” said Rick Santos, President and CEO of Church World Service. “Around the globe, men, women and children face drought, hunger, illness, and persecution, and while we work to address those threats at their roots, we also respond in real-time to present needs. Ultimately that’s what Church World Service is truly about, and it’s what we’ve been about since 1946, extending a hand to those in need and building a future where that need no longer exists.”

Since 1946, Church World Service has supported refugees, immigrants and other displaced individuals, in addition to providing sustainable relief and development solutions to communities that wrestle with hunger and poverty.

