Church World Service Celebrates 2025 Refugee Admissions Goal, Applauds the Resettlement of 100K in the Past Year

Washington, D.C.—CWS today celebrated President Biden’s issuance today of the FY 2025 Presidential Determination, with an admissions goal of resettling 125,000 refugees over the next year. After historic lows in resettlement just three years ago, the Biden Administration has made significant strides in rebuilding the U.S. refugee admissions program, honoring America’s spirit of welcome. Over 100,000 refugees have been resettled in the past year, the most in three decades.

The organization is encouraged by these steps, but calls for continued robust investment in and commitment to the resettlement system.

“The politicization of kindness and decency is at a fever-pitch. This is not who we are as a nation, nor as a faith. We see our neighbor’s house in flames and we don’t grab our car keys, we grab the garden hose. Refugees have always made America stronger, more vibrant, and inclusive,” said Danilo Zak, Director of Policy at CWS. “This PresidentialDeclaration is more in line with historical norms, and more in line with our values as a nation. We applaud the Biden administration for this commitment, and urge Congress to fully support our ability to welcome moving forward.”

The U.N. has reported that more than 117 million people have been forcibly displaced around the world, a new record high. With immigration being a hot-button issue in this election cycle, CWS calls on all candidates to honor our history of providing safe haven to the most persecuted around the world.

CWS notes that the United States will not be able to achieve a goal of welcoming 125,000 refugees without needed congressional investments and the programmatic reforms that continue to revitalize the refugee admissions program and expand our nation’s capacity to embrace our new neighbors.

Congress needs to prioritize funding for refugee-related accounts, without interruption, and legislative initiatives that can set out a successful future for all Americans, including new neighbors.

