Church World Service Celebrates 2024 Refugee Admissions Goal, Calls for Increased Commitment to Robust and Compassionate Resettlement Program

Washington, D.C.– CWS is encouraged by recent reports that the Biden administration is in the process of finalizing the FY 2024 Presidential Determination, with an admissions goal of resettling 125,000 refugees over the next year. CWS commends these ongoing steps to rebuild the resettlement program, and urges the administration to continue to expand its investment in the U.S. resettlement program and permanent protections. With unprecedented and rising displacement around the world, it is imperative that the Biden administration creates opportunities to access protection across regions and nationalities, and works with resettlement agencies to realize the promise of this year’s refugee admissions goal.

“The past several years have revealed two truths when it comes to resettlement.” said Meredith Owen, Director of Policy and Advocacy with CWS. “The first is that a robust and compassionate resettlement program is more necessary than ever before; we are in the midst of the worst displacement crisis in history, with 35 million refugees worldwide. The second is that American communities are eager to welcome their new neighbors with open arms. Whether it be through sponsorship, donating furniture and school supplies to refugee families, or volunteering with local resettlement offices, Americans across the nation want their communities to be a place of welcome. Both the need and willingness to respond are abundantly clear; it is now the administration and Congress’s job to fully invest in the expansion of the lifesaving capacity to welcome.”

We cannot achieve a goal of welcoming 125,000 refugees without the needed congressional investments and the programmatic reforms that expand our nation’s capacity to welcome. It is imperative that Congress prioritize robust funding for refugee-related accounts, without interruption, and legislative initiatives that can serve as a blueprint for strengthening the U.S. resettlement program. Legislation like the Refugee Protection Act would bolster permanent pathways to protection, while the bipartisan Afghan Adjustment Act would ensure our Afghan neighbors have the opportunity to rebuild their lives in their new communities permanently.

The U.S. is built upon a rich history of welcoming displaced populations and the most vulnerable – and has long been a global leader in refugee resettlement. Refugees strengthen and diversify the fabric of American society, and contribute their unique talents to our places of work, worship, universities, and more. With ongoing crises in Afghanistan, Ukraine, Cameroon, Eritrea, Syria, Ethiopia, and around the world, it is imperative to ensure an equitable refugee admissions program that welcomes across regions and populations.

