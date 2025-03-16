By Invoking Alien Enemies Act of 1798, President Trump Brings Stains from America’s Past into the Present

Washington, D.C.—Today, Church World Service decries President Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. Last invoked during World War II, it remains a stain on our nation’s history, leading to the detainment of 31,000 Japanese, German, and Italian immigrants based solely on their ancestry. Church World Service calls on President Trump to rescind the invocation of the Act and instead uphold our nation’s refugee and immigration laws.

In response to today’s actions by the Trump administration, Erol Kekic, Senior Vice President of Programs at CWS issued the following statement:

It was wrong in the 1940s and it is wrong today to round up immigrants based solely on their nationality or race. Weaponizing a 200 year old law to facilitate mass deportations is pure xenophobia and would repeat one of the darkest episodes in United States history. This invocation is also a misuse of a wartime authority that applies only when there is a declared war or an invasion by a foreign nation. As it has done repeatedly in the past, the Trump administration is once again falsely and shamefully conflating immigrants with crime.

A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration from deporting noncitizens in immigration custody who are subject to the proclamation while the case proceeds.

Kimiko Hirota, Associate Director of Policy at CWS shared:

Eighty-four years ago, my great-great grandfather, a 58-year-old tinsmith, had been living in Hawai‘i for 36 years when he was separated from his family, marking the first of his 1,432 days incarcerated by the United States government. President Franklin D. Roosevelt invoked the Alien Enemies Act to intern him and thousands of others solely based on their ancestry. We cannot allow a president to once again use this law to scapegoat immigrants and sow xenophobia.

For nearly eight decades, and continuing today, Church World Service has welcomed newcomers by helping them build new lives in the United States. Today’s action by the administration not only harms our new neighbors but faith groups, businesses, and families across America.

CWS further urges Congress to pass the Neighbors Not Enemies Act, which would repeal the Alien Enemies Act and prevent its future abuse.

For more information or to speak with Kekic or Hirota, contact media@cwsglobal.org.