Black Refugees Express Solidarity with Haitian Migrants

Black Refugees, Haitians living in the United States and Black Immigrants from the Church World Service Network Express Compassion and Solidarity with Haitian Migrants and Call for Restoration of Case Management for Our Haitian Neighbors

Washington, D.C.—In response to disturbing photos of Customs and Border Protection’s inhumane and cruel treatment of Haitians seeking refuge at the U.S. southern border, Black former refugees and asylees who are part of the Church World Service network are speaking out in solidarity and calling on the administration to welcome Haitians with dignity and compassion.

Previously CWS served as one of the refugee agencies that administered the Cuban and Haitian Entrant Program (CHEP), providing case management services like job training, English language classes, housing and food assistance, and other basic necessities. CWS strongly recommends the administration restore this vital program immediately to help our Haitian neighbors rebuild their lives.

Below are quotes from Black refugees, Haitian Americans and immigrants who are standing in solidarity with Haitian migrants:

“As a former Refugee from the DRC, I am heartbroken to see how the United States is refusing to provide shelter and safety for Haitian asylum seekers at the border in Del Rio. The United States is a land of refugees and a land of immigrants, and the current administration should act upon the values of support, care and human rights by treating Haitians and all other asylum seekers with dignity.”

—Jacques Mushagasha, former Refugee from Democratic Republic of Congo, Harrisonburg, Virginia

“No one chooses to abandon their home, history, family and friends if all is well. Circumstances beyond our control force us to make decisions, just like the Haitians. The Biden administration should rethink the way it is treating people who are seeking protection, because everyone deserves to be treated as a human being.”

—Jackie Kifuko, Refugee Organizer from Uganda, Organizer at Community Refugee Immigration Services, Columbus, Ohio

“The anti-blackness and racism embedded in the immigration enforcement systems must be addressed immediately and the culprit must be investigated and held to account. It is time for the Biden administration to adopt a clear pathway to welcome asylum seekers with dignity.”

—Fatou-Seydi Sarr, founder, African Bureau of Immigration and Social Affairs (ABISA), Detroit, MI

“The ongoing crisis we are witnessing at the border with Haitian asylum seekers is not consistent with our great nation, which welcomed countless families, including my own. This is another shameful example of why we need immigration reform and a long-term, robust refugee resettlement program.”

—Ahmed Ahmed, Chadian Former Refugee and Community Leader, Lancaster, PA

“It pains me to see the way my fellow Haitians are being treated at the southern border. They are our neighbors. They came here to escape natural disasters, government corruption and hopelessness at home. Instead of creating a legal pathway for them to live and work here, we’re sending them back into the worst conditions imaginable. We must do better.”

—Lochard Calixte, Haitian-American Lancaster City Council Candidate and Former CWS Organizing Intern, Lancaster, PA

‘’I was at a loss for words, I started to cry. I was traumatized by the images I saw of my Haitian brothers and sisters at the border. It took me back to colonization times, times when black people were slaves. I saw a complete lack of empathy. No human deserves to be treated the way they were treated. The USA is a country of Immigrants, A country with the capacity and ability to continue to support immigrants. There were many other ways they could have handled the situation”

—Fridah Kanini, Kenyan Immigrant, founder of nonprofit A glimpse of Africa, Grand Rapids, MI

