American Dream and Promise Act is a Welcome First Step for Immigrant Youth

CWS urges Congress to advance inclusive legislation that provides a permanent pathway to citizenship for all immigrants without discriminating against our Black and Brown immigrant neighbors.

Washington, DC—In response to the reintroduction of the American Dream and Promise Act, as well as the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, in the House of Representatives yesterday, Meredith Owen, Director of Policy and Advocacy for Church World Service issued the following statement:

“Faith communities around the country welcome the American Dream and Promise Act, as it would provide a permanent pathway to citizenship to over three million undocumented youth, Temporary Protected Status holders, and Deferred Enforced Departure recipients. This is a critical first step toward much-needed relief for all 11 million undocumented community members who call the United States home. We recognize the power and resilience of immigrant youth who lead the way to deliver permanent protections.

While we celebrate, we are deeply disappointed that this bill immorally excludes certain immigrant neighbors from relief for encountering our nation’s inequitable and racist criminal justice system that disproportionately targets our Black and Brown communities. CWS urges Congress to advance fully inclusive legislation that upholds the dignity of all and ensure that as the American Dream and Promise Act moves forward, any harmful exclusions are removed.”

CWS also welcomes the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which would provide a roadmap to citizenship and protection from deportation to over one million undocumented farmworkers and their immediate families. CWS further commends the introduction of the New Way Forward Act that would decriminalize migration offenses and address injustice and systemic racism in the U.S. immigration system that results in the disproportionate incarceration, deportation, and destruction of immigrant families and communities of color.

