African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church Renews Commitment with CWS as a Covenant Member

Washington, D.C.—CWS today announced that the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church (A.M.E. Zion) had committed to joining Church World Service as a Covenant Member. The A.M.E. Zion Church is the 15th faith-based organization to commit to Covenant Membership with CWS, together representing more than 10 million people of faith across the United States and Canada. CWS celebrates this partnership and looks forward to working with supporters of faith in action to meet human need, promote justice, and welcome the stranger.

In 2024, CWS transitioned from its historical membership model to one of Covenant Membership, inviting the denominations, churches, communions and church-related organizations that have historically been corporate members of CWS to become Covenant Members.

“We are proud to continue our work and partnership with the A.M.E. Zion Church through Covenant Membership” said Rick Santos, President and CEO of CWS. “Our partnership in faith with the A.M.E. Zion Church is a powerful commitment to standing together alongside the vulnerable families we serve, especially refugees and immigrants in need of protection, during a time of increasing uncertainty and need. We are proud to join together in the work and commitment to building a world where everyone has food, voice and a safe place to call home.”

“The African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, historically known as ‘The Freedom Church,’ celebrates the renewal of our partnership with Church World Services as a Covenant Member. Since the beginning of CWS, we have been aligned with their mission to transform communities around the globe, said Bishop W. Darin Moore, 99th Bishop of the A.M.E. Zion Church.

“In light of the global refugee crisis and current challenges with shifting U.S. governmental priorities and policies, our work together is as important as ever. The A.M.E. Zion Church believes that by joining forces with CWS through prayer, awareness, collaboration, and support, we best uphold our most essential Christian values. Those values are cherishing the Image of GOD in every human, promoting love, justice, and mercy, and ensuring that all can live their lives with dignity.”

Covenant Members commit to enter into a renewed relationship with CWS in meaningful, impactful and realistic ways. These Members will be participating in gatherings throughout the year to reflect on key issues impacting our shared priorities and in finding practical ways to engage faith communities. Together, CWS and Covenant Members will continue the commitment to transforming communities through just and sustainable responses to hunger, poverty, displacement and disaster. Covenant Members also are invited annually to nominate leaders to serve on the CWS Board of Directors.

###