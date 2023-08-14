Bill Summary: The Real ID Eligibility (RIDE) for Ukraine Act

On May 11th, Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Illinois) and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pennsylvania) introduced the bipartisan REAL ID Eligibility (RIDE) For Ukraine Act (H.R. 3259), which would grant REAL ID-eligibility to Ukrainians in the U.S. who meet certain requirements. The bill would provide many Ukrainians who have fled the Russian invasion with crucial access to driver’s licenses and State IDs, documents that will allow them to maintain stable employment, integrate into their communities, and build economic-self sufficiency here in the U.S.

Background:

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, tens of thousands of Ukrainians have made the difficult choice to flee their homes and seek protection in the U.S. Ukrainians admitted to the U.S under the Uniting 4 Ukraine (U4U) program are currently not among the many categories of immigrants and nonimmigrants eligible for REAL IDs, and current regulations in 29 states mandate that all state-issued identification documents are REAL ID-compliant. This means that Ukrainians living in any of these 29 states are unable to access state IDs, including driver’s licenses. The inability to access official documentation has created significant challenges and logistical hurdles, particularly around transportation and securing and maintaining employment.

Some state legislatures have considered or passed fixes at the state level, and Oregon has even taken steps to further streamline the process for Ukrainian nationals to obtain a driver’s license. However, a federal legislative solution is necessary to comprehensively address obstacles that displaced Ukrainians face to accessing identification and participating fully in the U.S. workforce.

What Will the RIDE for Ukraine Act Do?

The RIDE for Ukraine Act would make Ukrainians who have sought protection in the U.S. eligible for REAL ID documentation.

REAL ID eligibility will remove eligibility barriers to driver’s licenses in 29 states and allow displaced Ukrainians to obtain a valid form of ID that can be used for employment verification.

Why Is the RIDE for Ukraine Act Important?