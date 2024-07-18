FY25 CWS Appropriations Request for Housing Refugees and Other Newcomers

Refugees, asylum seekers, immigrants, and other newcomers deserve fair and just access to safe, stable, and affordable housing. But today’s housing market reveals deep-rooted inequities and a dearth of housing support, development and market availability, and affordability for renters and homeowners. Studies show that the United States has a shortage of 7.3 million affordable homes, a figure that has increased by 430,000 between 2019 and 2022. Only thirteen percent of the country’s population believe they will one day own a home, crushing dreams of residential mobility. Those who remain in the rental market and are low-income risk receiving no support at all as federal housing programs remain severely underfunded and manage to support only one in four eligible applicants. Our priorities must be realigned.
Refugees and other new Americans face particular challenges in accessing safe, affordable, sustainable housing – facing discrimination from landlords, arriving without needed documentation or credit history and sometimes unconventional family sizes. Congress must commit to funding housing programs that are inclusionary of all individuals residing in the United States this fiscal year.
|Account
|FY24 Minibus Appropriations
|FY25 President Request
|FY25 CWS Request
|Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Act, 2025
|Housing Counseling Assistance
|$57,500,000
|$57,500,000
|$57,500,000
|Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO)
|$86,000,000
|$86,000,000
|$86,000,000
|Homeless Assistance Grants
|$4,051,000,000
|$4,060,000,000
|$4,750,000,000
|HOME Investment Partnerships
|$1,250,000,000
|$1,250,000,000
|$1,250,000,000
|Tenant Based Rental Assistance (TBRA)
|$32,386,000,000
|$32,756,000,000
|$32,756,000,000
|Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG)
|$243,000,000
|$290,000,000
|$290,000,000
|Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)
|$6,720,000,000
|$2,930,000,000
|$6,720,000,000
|Labor, Health and Human Services, Education Appropriations Act, 2025
|Refugee and Entrant Assistance (REA)
|$6,392,214,000
|$9,979,354,000
|$11,795,341,000
|Refugee Support Service (RSS)
|$307,201,000
|$1,507,201,000
|$1,507,201,000
|State Department, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2025
|Migration and Refugee Assistance (MRA)
|$3,928,000,000
|$9,979,354,000
|$4,447,236,000
|Emergency Migration and Refugee Assistance
|$100,000
|$100,000,000
|$100,000,000
|Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2025
|Shelter and Services Program (SSP)
|$650,000,000
|–
|$4,500,000,000
|Case Management Pilot Program (CMPP)
|$15,000,000
|$15,000,000
|$100,000,000
|Destination Reception Fund (DRF)
|–
|–
|$500,000,000
Housing and Urban Development (HUD): HUD Programs provide invaluable resources to support new Americans and others as they navigate the housing market.
- Housing Counseling and the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO) assist states and localities in supporting vulnerable communities in their search for housing, combating landlord discrimination and strengthening equitable access for all. Refugee families and resettlement practitioners have noted discrimination in family sizes, faith backgrounds, source of income, language ability, and more. With additional funding, HUD can build on efforts to support housing equity and target discrimination – including the recent Landlord Guide to Renting to Refugees and Other Newcomers.
- Homeless Assistance Grants invests in solutions to a nationwide homeless population which has increased by 12% in just the last year. They include investments in local Community of Care programs through emergency solutions grants, which provide short to mid-term rental assistance for eligible individuals.
- HOME Investment Partnerships provide crucial housing trust funds that frequently support nonprofits to build, buy, and/or rehabilitate affordable housing for rent.
- Tenant Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) is granted via vouchers which increase affordable housing choices for low-income families who are given the ability to choose safe, decent, and affordable privately-owned rental housing. Administered through Public Housing Authorities (PHAs), this form of rental assistance provides rent relief for the most vulnerable populations. But TBRA remains severely underfunded. Data revealed that only one in four households who are eligible for this federal housing assistance actually receive the help they need, leaving the rest to struggle to afford the cost of rent.
- The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) is a HUD program that supports local communities working to address housing challenges. The grants work to improve the number and quality of emergency shelters, rapid rehousing, homeownership support, and more through sustainable programming.
Congress must maintain and expand HUD programming. It is crucial that these supportive housing programs, from homelessness support, emergency assistance, and promoting fair housing, be prioritized. Collectively, HUD programs have served just over 1 million people in just the last three years, including many refugees and newcomers.
Labor, Health and Human Services (LHHS): The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) supports several programs that provide housing support for vulnerable populations.
The HHS Refugee and Entrant Assistance (REA) account funds the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which provides critical investments in the long-term integration and economic success of newcomers, including refugees, asylees, Ukrainian and Afghan parolees, Cuban and Haitian entrants, and others. Within ORR, Cash and Medical Assistance (CMA) reduces the financial burden of living expenses such as rent and healthcare for refugees. Case managers supported by REA funds assist refugees and others in finding suitable and affordable housing as well as accessing housing-related resources such as rental assistance programs. In addition, the English language training program by the REA helps refugees better understand their rights and responsibilities as tenants while assisting them navigate in the housing market. It is crucial this account stays funded to bolster integration processes for refugees and newcomers. See more details on REA funding here: https://bit.ly/FY25LHHSRefugeeAccounts.
HHS also supports programs that connect health and housing, like the Health Care for the Homeless (HCH) and the HUD-HHS partnership to improve health outcomes for vulnerable populations through coordinated housing and health services.
State Department, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs (SFOPS): The State Department plays a key role in administering the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and working with resettlement agencies to provide refugees core services like housing in the months after they arrive in the U.S.
The SFOPS Migration and Refugee Assistance (MRA) account and Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance (ERMA) account include funding designed to address immediate needs of refugees as they arrive, such as support for rent, food, clothing, and furnishings. These amounts (some of which are provided on a per capita basis for each refugee resettled) have not kept pace with soaring housing prices – and the lack of adequate support is preventing expansion of domestic resettlement capacity. It is vital MRA and ERMA are well funded to address rising housing prices and increase capacity to effectively resettle refugees..
Department of Homeland Security (DHS): DHS has played a growing role in supporting welcoming infrastructure for arriving asylum seekers and other newcomers, including by supporting communities working to offer emergency shelter and medium-term housing to recent arrivals.
The Shelter and Services Program (SSP) has quickly become a crucial financial support mechanism for shelters and local communities at the border and in the interior welcoming new arrivals. For many shelters, these funds are a lifeline that allow them to work in close collaboration with DHS officials to prevent street releases and ensure that migrants have access to basic services – including a roof over their head. Meanwhile, the Case Management Pilot Program offers medium term, community-based services and support for people seeking protection – including rental assistance in certain circumstances. The Destination Reception Fund is a recently proposed program that would supplement states and localities in assisting asylum seekers and other new arrivals, including through sustainable housing support, health and interpretation services, workforce development programs, legal assistance, service navigation, and other relevant state or local programs.
