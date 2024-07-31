Factsheet: The Case Management Pilot Program

Context: The asylum seeker Case Management Pilot Program (CMPP) is a new program within the Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties (CRCL) that was first funded in the FY 2021 Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act. The pilot, which is beginning to enroll its first group of asylum seekers in 2023, provides trauma-informed core services like mental health care, human trafficking screening, legal orientation programming, and assistance responding to other critical needs and vulnerabilities.

1. Community-based case management programs like CMPP are cost-effective and ensure new arrivals are equipped for economic self-sufficiency.

When compared with immigration detention and existing alternatives, asylum seeker case management programs are more cost effective, yield higher compliance rates with legal obligations, and result in more efficient asylum adjudication processes.

Immigration detention costs approximately $157 per person per day , an increasingly onerous taxpayer burden as more migrants are placed in detention ( over $1 billion was allocated for detention in the FY 2023 budget).

Many asylum seekers – particularly those who are detained — struggle to access legal services or basic needs support, causing delays in their cases and preventing many from effectively navigating complex immigration court proceedings.

CMPP services will also assist asylum seekers in becoming productive members of their communities, accessing employment authorization when eligible, and achieving economic self-sufficiency.

Initial data from CMPP has demonstrated a 100% compliance rate with immigration court proceedings.

Many on both sides of the aisle have recognized the significant vulnerability and trauma faced by asylum seekers arriving at the border. But there is less awareness of the positive impact that responding to these vulnerabilities with effective, wraparound services can have on the efficacy and efficiency of the entire system.

2. Existing “alternatives to detention” programs such as the ICE Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP) do not provide the meaningful community-based services that help asylum seekers integrate in their communities.

While preferable to detention, there are longstanding and well-documented concerns with service provision under ISAP that differentiate it from CMPP and prevent it from producing the same impact .

ISAP has been ineffective at engaging with experienced and effective service providers, in part due to its emphasis on surveillance and reliance on contracts with for-profit prison companies like GEO Group that are unfamiliar with case management service provision.

ISAP does not provide the legal services or trauma-informed care that drives efficient and equitable asylum adjudications.

Like in ISAP, CMPP enrollees must continue to attend ICE check-ins. CMPP services improve upon ISAP compliance mechanisms, including by ensuring enrollees access legal orientation and understand requirements of their immigration court cases.

3. As CMPP begins enrollments in spring 2023, sustaining funding for the program is critical to its success and long-term positive impact.

The well-vetted National Board supporting the CRCL-administered CMPP has thoughtfully and intentionally solicited, vetted, and contracted with grantees to implement CMPP. The program is in a position to continue serving new arrivals, particularly at a time when growing displacement in the hemisphere is driving asylum seekers to the border.

The program needs continued robust funding in FY24 to ensure program stability, serve new enrollees, and to monitor and understand impact and efficacy. CMPP was initially funded at $5 million in FY 2021, which was increased to $15 million the following year and $20 million in FY23. Pending litigation has frozen CRCL’s implementation of FY23 funding, and we urge Congress to do everything in its power to ensure CMPP continues.

Conclusion: The Case Management Pilot Program tests the hypothesis that welcoming arriving asylum seekers with dignity – recognizing their vulnerabilities and providing trauma-informed and linguistically responsive care to meet core needs – can play a vital role in building a more effective, more efficient, more humane asylum system. In FY 2024, Congress should support increased funding to support the continued implementation of CMPP.

