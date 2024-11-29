Church World Service Policy Update November 2024

Fallout from the 2024 Election

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election and will be inaugurated for his second term in office on January 20. The Republican ticket took a trifecta, meaning it is set to control the executive branch and both chambers of Congress. Republicans will hold narrow margins in the House of Representatives (219 R to 213 D, with three races still undecided as of November 27) and the Senate (53 R to 47 D) at least until the 2026 midterm elections.

The incoming Trump administration has stated plans to diminish or dismantle the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), separate families via mass deportation, and end crucial humanitarian pathways. The transition team has already begun the process of nominating hardline cabinet members to execute this mission to top positions – including Tom Homan (described as the “intellectual father” of the “Zero Tolerance” family separation policy during Trump’s first term) as Border Czar, and Stephen Miller as Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy.

During Trump’s first term, his efforts to target newcomer communities were slowed by Congress, courts, and effective organizing efforts at the national, state, and local levels. As occurs every election cycle, Congress has returned to Capitol Hill for a special session before the incoming president takes office and before the first day of the new Congress’ term on January 3. These post-election periods have historically been particularly momentous as presidents and members of Congress look to cement their legacy – and this year the stakes are higher than ever with a government funding deadline looming on December 20.

It also remains crucial to prepare now for action and advocacy in the next administration to respond to restrictions and attacks against newcomers and welcoming programs. Reporting suggests the Trump administration will push Congress to move a “budget reconciliation” bill, one of the few mechanisms to legislate while avoiding the filibuster in the Senate (which requires 60 votes). Republicans are likely to try to use budget reconciliation to fund mass deportation efforts and pass sweeping changes to the budget without needing any support from the other side of the aisle – however, there are significant limitations on the mechanism’s use, and advocacy will be crucial to push back on efforts harmful to refugee and immigrant communities.

Ways to Take Action

Appropriations Update

When Fiscal Year 2025 (FY 2025) began on October 1st, Congress had not yet reached agreement on the final funding levels for each of the twelve annual appropriations bills that collectively make up the federal budget. To avoid a government shutdown, it passed a “Continuing Resolution” (CR) – a short-term stopgap bill that pushes the funding deadline to December 20th by extending Fiscal Year 2024 spending levels.

Though there briefly seemed to be significant momentum from Congressional leadership to pass a full-year bill before the end of the year, it now appears increasingly likely that Congress will be unable to finalize the full-year budget before the rapidly-approaching December 20th deadline. That means that another CR to extend the deadline into the next calendar year may be imminent. In response to the growing likelihood of another CR, the Biden administration released a revised request for “anomalies” – additional funding and legislative changes separate from the prior fiscal year’s budget. The request includes two significant provisions related to efforts to welcome people in need of protection:

$1.6 billion in funding for the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) directly supports local communities’ efforts to provide integration, employment, and health programming to newcomer populations including refugees, Cuban and Haitian entrants, Afghan and Ukrainian humanitarian parolees, unaccompanied children, Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders and others. In recent years, the resources Congress has appropriated for ORR have not grown commensurately with the rapidly increasing number of individuals eligible for its services, placing these supports at risk of severe cuts. Though ORR is facing a total shortfall of approximately $2.9 billion, the $1.6 billion that the administration has requested from Congress will make a meaningful difference in ORR’s ability to continue meeting newcomers’ core needs.

The resumption of benefits eligibility for arriving Ukrainian humanitarian parolees.

Though Congress previously recognized the need for both Ukrainian and Afghan parolees to access resettlement and mainstream benefits, it has since failed to extend its authorization of benefits eligibility for newly arriving parolees of both nationalities. Right now, the vast majority of arriving humanitarian parolees from both countries are unable to access benefits, after Congress failed to extend authorization for humanitarian parolees from Afghanistan arriving after September 30th, 2023 and those from Ukraine who arrived after September 30th, 2024. The administration’s inclusion of benefits for arriving Ukrainian parolees in its request is encouraging, though its failure to include Afghans is concerning. Church World Service will continue to urge Congress to restore access to benefits for both Afghan and Ukrainian humanitarian parolees who continue to arrive in U.S. communities.

Meanwhile, the Senate released its long awaited FY 2025 funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security. Some funding levels included in the bill are encouraging, such as $20 million for the Case Management Pilot Program and $750 million for the Shelter and Services Program, which provide crucial support for people arriving in U.S. communities seeking protection and the communities that welcome them. However, spending levels still must be negotiated with the House, and it is becoming less likely that Congress will pass full-year funding before Republicans take control of both chambers of Congress in January.

Housing Update

The growing trend of blaming immigrants for the U.S. housing crisis, amplified by statements like those from Vice President-elect JD Vance advocating for mass deportation to alleviate housing pressures, underscores a concerning shift in political conversations. This narrative contradicts studies identifying market-driven factors—such as surging prices, limited availability, and systemic access barriers—as the true drivers of the housing crisis. Some Republican members of Congress continue to falsely conflate newcomer populations and the housing crisis in increasingly harmful ways. In July, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan targeted the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), raising allegations that federal housing support prioritizes refugees and parolees over U.S. citizens and legal residents. Specifically citing Church World Service’s Refugee Housing Solutions, Rep. Jordan’s oversight letter demanded extensive documentation of ORR’s housing assistance communications, a request that evolved into a subpoena by October.

Advocates for refugee protection and housing access must be prepared to address and counter narratives that misplace the blame for housing shortages on newcomers. We must reaffirm the United States’ long-standing commitment to providing refuge and opportunities for those fleeing persecution. As we reflect on the historic milestone of welcoming over 100,000 refugees through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program in the past fiscal year, our collective response to global displacement and rising local housing costs should rely on accurate data and uplift the enduring values of compassion and inclusion.

Ways to Take Action

Asylum and U.S.-Mexico Border Update

The incoming Trump administration has selected three officials so far who will lead its immigration enforcement responsibilities: Stephen Miller as White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, Tom Homan as a White House “border czar,” and Kristi Noem as Department of Homeland Security Secretary. Miller and Homan were part of the Trump administration during its first term and were proponents of the “Zero Tolerance” policy that separated thousands of migrant families. Noem is the governor of South Dakota and sent the state’s National Guard to support Texas governor Greg Abbott’s anti-immigrant border crackdown Operation Lone Star.

Despite expectations that more people would immediately cross the U.S.-Mexico border following the election results, Border Patrol saw an average of 1,500 apprehensions in mid-November–below its October average. Still, upon learning the election results, some migrants traveling through the Darien Gap intend to make it to the United States before January. Also, as of November 9, three caravans–large groups of migrants who travel together for protection against criminal organizations–are leaving southern Mexico and attempting to reach the U.S.-Mexico border.

The “Securing the Border” final rule continues to block access to asylum for people who enter between ports of entry. A limited number of people continue to enter at some ports of entry via appointments on the CBP One mobile application. See CWS’s comment calling on the Biden administration to rescind the rule and instead support necessary resources for equitable and timely asylum adjudications, community-based case management, humanitarian reception, robust legal assistance, and strengthened refugee protection and resettlement in the United States and around the world.

Ways to take action

Urge your members of Congress to protect funding for welcoming programs and reject any efforts to restrict asylum and to call on the Biden administration to rescind the “Securing the Border” rule

Unaccompanied Children Update

November is National Children’s Month, started to honor and recognize the importance of children and their well-being. This year, it’s important to remember unaccompanied children – children who arrive in the U.S. without a parent or guardian – as we celebrate the beauty of childhood and the resiliency of immigrant children and youth.

Ways to Take Action

Share this video with your network and on social media : Tens of thousands of unaccompanied children seek refuge in the United States each year. Most are fleeing threats and violence in El Salvador, Guatemala or Honduras. These children are released from Office of Refugee Resettlement custody into the care of a sponsor. Most join a relative or friend already living in the United States. It is often a tough transition. They adjust to new communities, cultures, languages and family units. Each child has mental health, safety, education and legal needs that must be met. They are facing a new world, and they are doing it with very limited help. That’s where CWS comes in.

Contact your Members of Congress : One important way to honor children this month is to ensure that every unaccompanied child has the resources and access to critical services to thrive and feel safe. Call your Members of Congress TODAY and ask them to honor unaccompanied children by funding post-release services, home studies, legal representation, and other needed programs that support unaccompanied children and their families and caregivers.

U.S. Refugee Admissions Program

The U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) – which just concluded FY 2024 by resettling the most refugees in three decades – continues to offer vital protection to the most vulnerable around the world.

As forced displacement continues to rise globally, there is an urgent need to continue our commitments to resettlement and humanitarian leadership. A growing majority of Americans support the program as more refugee offices open around the country and more people get involved in resettlement through Welcome Corps and other private sponsorship programs. USRAP is supported by the national security community, faith leaders, business leaders, and state and local elected leaders from all fifty states.

As arrivals continue in the lead-up to the January 20 inauguration of President-elect Trump, advocates are preparing to take action to respond to the threat posed by an administration with stated plans to dismantle the refugee program. One way to keep the program afloat is to engage in ongoing funding conversations focused on key refugee accounts that keep resettlement offices open.

Ways to take action

Sign up to join thousands of others across the country preparing to mobilize in response to specific Trump administration actions targeting refugees and newcomers.

Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts Update

Before the Trump administration takes office, Congress can protect welcoming infrastructure that serves those who have been uprooted from their homes by passing legislative language to codify existing programs. By formally placing programs into statute, Congress can make our communities’ welcoming infrastructure more durable against attempts to dismantle or disrupt it.

The Office of the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts (CARE) was established in 2021 within the U.S. Department of State to provide evacuation, relocation, and family reunification support for Afghan allies at risk of facing violence in Afghanistan. CARE coordinates a multi-agency effort to bring Afghans fleeing danger to safety and to support efforts to welcome Afghans arriving in communities across the United States. The office facilitates coordination between many agencies, bureaus, and departments involved in supporting Afghans at risk, including the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, the Departments of Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, and Defense, and the National Security Council.

The Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts Authorization Act of 2024 (H.R. 8368) would formally establish CARE within the Department of State for three years, ensuring that resettlement efforts for Afghans at risk remain durable. On November 20th, the bill passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 334 to 63 with significant bipartisan support. The House’s resounding support for the legislation represents a significant step toward protecting the long-term sustainability of the U.S.’s ongoing efforts to welcome Afghans in need of protection.

Church World Service submitted a Statement for the Record in support of CARE codification to the House Foreign Affairs Committee and a vote recommendation in support of the bill.

State and Local Update: North Carolina

The North Carolina General Assembly voted to enact a bill that will place undocumented North Carolinians at greater risk of surveillance, detention, and deportation. HB 10 – Require ICE Cooperation & Budget Adjustments mandates that local law enforcement investigate the immigration status of every person brought to a North Carolina jail, regardless of whether they have been charged with a crime. The state’s General Assembly initially passed the bill in September after it added unrelated school voucher provisions. Shortly thereafter, Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the legislation, citing concerns that it would intensify inequalities in public education. On November 20th, the General Assembly voted to override the veto. The immigration enforcement provisions of the bill will take effect on December 1st.