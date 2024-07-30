Church World Service Policy Update July 2024

Tools and Resources to Take Action:

Civic Engagement and Get Out the Vote:

– Use the newly updated CWS Strengthening Welcome Through Civic Engagement Toolkit, and use and share the CWS virtual voter pledge card for New Americans.

Engage Elected Officials In Your Community:

– Join the Welcoming Refugees Campaign and urge your state and local elected officials to support and strengthen the refugee resettlement program.

– Find more tools to contact and advocate on behalf of refugees with state and local officials here.

Urge Congress to Robustly Fund Our Nation’s Welcoming Infrastructure:

– Take action to urge your members of Congress to robustly fund communities’ work to welcome newcomers and prevent devastating cuts to crucial programs and services

– Take action to urge Congress to maintain and expand crucial housing funding for refugees and newcomers for Fiscal Year 2025

Policy Updates

Congressional State of Play as the August Recess Begins

Each August, members of Congress return to their home districts and states for a prolonged recess, often holding town halls and making themselves available to constituents. Legislative action is put on pause for what is typically a sleepy month on Capitol Hill – but those following refugee policy developments will do well to take note of a flurry of appropriations activity in late July, and recognize the recess as a calm before the storm. September marks the end of the fiscal year, a critical period for funding and benefits authorization for refugees and newcomers and the deadline for the President to set a target or the number of refugees to be resettled the following fiscal year.

Looming November Elections

All eyes in Washington, D.C. are increasingly turned toward the November elections. The House of Representatives adjourned a week early on July 25th to focus on campaigning in their home districts, and the Senate is also set to adjourn the week of August 5. Both chambers are not expected to return until September. While the likely matchup between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump has garnered significant attention, down ballot races for national, state, and local elected seats will also have an immense impact on policies that impact refugees and newcomers in the years to come.

FY 2025 Presidential Determination

Pursuant to section 207 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, President Biden must formally release a Presidential Determination (PD) on refugee admission levels before any refugees can be resettled in FY 2025, which begins on October 1. The PD offers an opportunity for the administration to set an ambitious target for refugee resettlement in the coming year that aligns with global need. The law also requires the administration to meaningfully consult with Congress (particularly members of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees) on the admissions goal, and this process represents a significant opportunity for Congress to hold the administration accountable for addressing processing delays and capacity constraints that continue to slow the program down.

Appropriations and Funding Policy Updates

Despite pledging to finish all twelve annual spending bills before the August break, as of July 29 the House has passed just five bills for the upcoming fiscal year (including two of the four bills that have the largest impact on humanitarian arrivals). As they did last year, the proposed bills coming out of the conservative House Appropriations Committee significantly and dangerously underfund crucial accounts and – in some cases – contain alarming authorization language. However, the House must negotiate spending levels with the Senate before Congress ultimately passes the budget for the coming fiscal year, creating opportunities for further advocacy to secure robust funding to welcome newcomers. The Senate Appropriations Committee is just beginning markup and passage of its spending bills the weeks of July 29.

Though the new fiscal year begins on October 1st, it is highly unlikely that the House and Senate will complete their negotiations on spending levels by that time, particularly as the upcoming election looms. To avert a government shutdown, Congress is expected to pass a short term, stopgap funding measure known as a Continuing Resolution (CR), which would temporarily maintain base-level Fiscal Year 2024 spending. Should Congress pass a CR, it can include additional funding or authorization language exogenous to the prior fiscal year’s budget in the form of “anomalies.” Anomalies to the CR can include crucial support for key refugee accounts and authorization to provide services to populations Congress has promised to protect.

Funding for Integration Services and the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR)

On July 10th, the House Appropriations Committee approved a Labor, Health, and Human Services (LHHS) bill that dramatically slashes resources for the account that funds key programs and services for refugees, humanitarian parolees, asylees, and other newcomers. Through the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), the Refugee and Entrant Assistance (REA) account directly funds local communities’ efforts to provide services such as job training, English language education, and trauma-informed case management. The account is already facing a shortfall, and further cuts could have a catastrophic impact on communities’ ability to provide the support that vulnerable newcomers need to integrate and thrive. Additionally, the House’s version of the bill excludes retroactive reauthorization of benefits eligibility for Afghan humanitarian parolees, who have been cut off from benefits since October 1st, 2023. It also fails to include an extension of eligibility for arriving Ukrainians paroled into the U.S. Additional funding for the REA account and the authorization of benefits eligibility for arriving Afghan and Ukrainian humanitarian parolees could both be included as anomalies to a Continuing Resolution.

The Senate Appropriations Committee is set to markup its LHHS bill on August 1.

Funding for the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) and the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM)

The House State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Subcommittee (SFOPs) approved a spending bill that significantly underfunds the Migration and Refugee Assistance (MRA) account, which supports refugee processing and initial reception and welcome in the U.S., and eliminates all funding for the Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance (ERMA) account, which allows the U.S. to respond quickly to emerging crises. Importantly, the bill also defunds Welcome Corps and Safe Mobility Offices, bars funding for UNRWA, and excludes the reauthorization of the Lautenberg program, the U.S.’s primary tool for protecting people fleeing religious persecution.

The Senate SFOPS bill passed Committee on July 25, which included more robust funds for MRA, reauthorized the Lautenberg program, and provided a path to re-establishing funding for UNRWA.

USCIS Funding

The House Homeland Security Appropriations Committee passed a bill that severely underfunds U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and eliminates all funding for key programs including the Shelter and Services Program which supports border shelters’ work to provide coordinated, effective processing and welcome, and the Case Management Pilot Program, which provides trauma-informed services like mental health care, human trafficking screening, and legal orientation programming to meet newcomers’ core needs.

The Senate DHS bill was set to be marked up on August 1, but it appears the committee is punting negotiations on the bill til after the August break.

Status of FY 2025 Appropriations Bills as of July 29, 2024

Account Purpose CWS Request House Bill Senate Bill Refugee and Entrant Assistance (REA) Funds Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) $11.795 billion $2.691 billion TBA Migration and Refugee Assistance (MRA) Funds Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration $4.447 billion $2.245 billion $4.028 billion Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Emergency draw-down to respond to emerging crises $100 million $0 $100,000 International Disaster Assistance (IDA) Overseas humanitarian aid $4.850 billion $3.424 billion $4.829 billion USCIS Funding Addressing processing backlogs $462 million $0 TBA Case Management Pilot Program Case management support for asylum seekers $100 million $0 TBA Shelter and Services Program Support for shelters offering immediate respite to arriving asylum seekers $4.5 billion $0 TBA

Housing Funding

The House Appropriations Committee passed the House Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development (THUD) budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2025 on July 10th. The bill as written includes over $4 billion in cuts to housing support programs. The proposal was drafted in accordance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 (FRA), which severely restricted funding in FY24 and limited increases in FY25 to just 1%. The House bill maintains funding for the Community Development Block Grant at $3.3 billion and Housing Counseling at $57.5 million. The bill also provides an additional $115 million to the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program compared to FY24’s enacted level, an amount that remains insufficient to cover the full cost of renewals, which would lead to more households struggling without assistance. The budget proposal also rejects the President’s request for an additional $241 million in new vouchers which would aid in rental assistance. Other accounts receiving cuts include:

Public Housing Operating Fund (cut by $380 million) Public Housing Capital Fund (cut by $318 million) Choice Neighborhood program (eliminated) Yes in My Backyard program (eliminated) Eviction Defense resources (eliminated)

Additionally, the bill prohibits the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) from implementing, administering, and enforcing the proposed “Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing” rule. In doing so, the bill would make it harder for communities nationwide to meet their legal obligations under the Fair Housing Act to actively undo racial segregation and promote housing choice for all households, undermining racial and social equity. The proposal bars funding for any “sanctuary” community, and it eliminates an important protection created by Congress during the pandemic to provide renters with a minimum of 30 days’ notice of any eviction. See CWS’s Fiscal Year 2025 Appropriations Request for Housing Refugees and Other Newcomers, which enumerates requests for funding housing programs to protect and expand fair and just access to safe, stable, and affordable housing for refugees and other newcomers.

The Senate THUD proposal passed committee on July 25, providing more robust funding for the accounts listed above.

Affordable Housing Policy Updates

On July 16, President Biden announced continued efforts to lower housing costs by calling on Congress to force corporate landlords the choice between limiting rental increases at 5% annually or risk losing federal tax breaks. The announcement also included the repurposing of public land to build 15,000 additional affordable homes in Nevada. In the initiative the administration further called on Congress to pass the Biden-Harris Housing Plan which aims to build 2 millions homes and provide $10,000 in mortgage relief to unlock homeownership for more Americans.

On July 11, the HUD Eviction Protection Grant Program – which aims to prevent evictions and homelessness – announced it has made $40 million available to organizations that provide free legal aid to low income renters for more than three years. The United States Postal Service (USPS) is piloting the repurpose of certain surplus property for housing, including 8,500 facilities nationwide. HUD, Health and Human Services (HHS), and General Services Administration (GSA) plan to release a final rule to make it easier for public and nonprofit developers to use federal buildings and land to house the homeless. HUD is also announcing $325 million in Choice Neighborhood grants to build affordable homes and encourage economic development.

Asylum and Border Policy Updates

Arrivals at the Southwest border have declined dramatically in recent weeks, with overall arrivals falling by 40%. The Biden administration was quick to take credit, noting that the decline in arrivals has come after the implementation of additional punitive asylum restrictions in early June. The reality is likely more complicated. It is not unusual to see declines in border arrivals in the hotter summer months, and Biden administration efforts to externalize border enforcement – including the recent Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Panama to restrict crossing of the Darien Gap – are likely playing a larger role in the slowdown of arrivals.

Afghan Adjustment and Ongoing Evacuation Policy Update

Momentum to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act continues to build in Congress, although avenues are narrowing for action on any legislation before the election. A bipartisan amendment (Amdt #2682) that includes an updated version of Afghan Adjustment was filed on July 11 to the Senate version of National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an annual must-pass defense bill. The amendment was led by Senator Klobuchar and included five Republican cosponsors: Sens. Moran (R-KS), Rounds (R-SD), Tillis (R-NC), Murkowski (R-AK), and Cassidy (R-LA). Efforts continue to build support from the amendment in the Senate as the NDAA process moves forward.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans who supported the U.S. mission and are eligible for humanitarian pathways like the Special Immigrant Visa program remain overseas and at risk. On May 10, a bipartisan group of representatives introduced a bill — the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts (CARE) Authorization Act (H.R. 8368) – that would codify the Department of State’s CARE office for three years, helping to ensure efforts continue to evacuate and relocate Afghan allies.

Unaccompanied Children Updates

Unaccompanied Children Program Foundational Rule

On October 4, the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) published a proposed rule that, if finalized, would replace the Flores Settlement Agreement (specifically, the portions of the agreement related to children in ORR custody, not DHS custody). Church World Service and a coalition of children’s advocates submitted a public comment in response to the proposed rule.

The rule includes the establishment of an Ombuds Office to accept, review, and adjudicate complaints, and detailed guidance regarding placement of children in care provider facilities; the strengthened protections for unaccompanied children with disabilities; the recognized need to expand legal services and Child Advocates; the improvements to language access for children; and government’s commitment to comprehensive healthcare and education.

On July 2, a federal judge ruled to allow the government to partially terminate the Flores agreement and replace it with the Unaccompanied Children Program Foundational Rule. The judge did leave in place monitoring by independent Flores attorneys and protections for children in out-of-network and restrictive placements. However, advocates have raised concerns that terminating aspects of Flores Settlement Agreement and replacing them with this rule continues to leave critical gaps in oversight, transparency, and accountability for services rendered to unaccompanied minors.

CWS and other children’s advocates continue to call on the government to strengthen the tools it has available, including the new Ombuds Office, ensuring they have sufficient authority and independence to provide oversight and accountability for safe conditions of unaccompanied children in government care. Until satisfactory solutions are in place for issues of oversight and accountability, aspects of the Flores agreement that relate to HHS should remain intact.

A small group of Senators are planning efforts to overturn the rule using a mechanism called the Congressional Review Act (CRA). Yet, far from protecting children, efforts to overturn the rule would likely diminish oversight of ORR programs and leave ORR with many fewer binding legal requirements. Passing the CRA would increase the vulnerability of unaccompanied children. The CRA resolution jeopardizes the well-being of unaccompanied children by overturning the administration’s efforts to improve ORR care. A likely result of a successful CRA is a reversion to Trump-era policies that harm children. The timing of a CRA vote remains unclear, and is unlikely to move forward until after the August recess.

Resources from the Church World Service Policy Team:

Asylum and Border

– CWS Border Solutions for Humane, Equitable, Effective Migrant Processing

– CWS Public Comment on Securing the Border Interim Final Rule

– CRCL Case Management Pilot Program One Pager



Housing

– FY25 CWS Appropriations Request for Housing Refugees and Other Newcomers

Unaccompanied Children

– Statement: CWS Celebrates Newly Codified Protections for Minors in ORR Care

– Public Comment on Home Study and Post Release Services