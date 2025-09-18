Advocacy Guide: Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions

September is a critical month for advocacy in support of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and for all those who have been left stranded by the ongoing refugee ban. The federal fiscal year is ending. Before Fiscal Year 2026 begins on October 1, the administration is required to consult with Congress and establish a new target for refugee admissions for the coming year.

State of Play:

Stranded overseas: The indefinite refugee and travel bans remain in place. Over a hundred thousand refugees who the U.S. government had conditionally approved for refugee status before Trump took office are now left waiting in limbo. More than 22,000 of these people were considered “ready for departure” and had completed all required medical checks and security screenings. More than 12,000 of that group had flights booked to the U.S. – many of whom had begun to move and sell belongings in preparation for their resettlement. All remain stranded overseas in increasingly dangerous conditions due to the administration’s ongoing refugee ban.

Who is currently being resettled? The administration has continued to prioritize white South Africans for resettlement ahead of and instead of other refugees (including tens of thousands of others who have already been vetted and approved and remain stranded).

Recent reports suggest the administration may be preparing to set a refugee admissions target – or Presidential Determination (PD) on Refugee Admissions – that would continue to prioritize groups like white South Africans and keep out most other refugees.

Key Asks for Elected Leaders

Hold the administration accountable for consulting with Congress before establishing a new Presidential Determination on refugee admissions, as required by the Refugee Act of 1980

Urge the administration to fully restore the refugee program – starting with those refugees who have already been approved to be resettled and have been stranded by the ongoing refugee and travel bans.

Strongly voice your support for stranded refugees who are being excluded from the administration’s plans, including refugees who have already been conditionally approved for resettlement, family reunification cases, unaccompanied refugee minors, and others.

Resources and Tools to Take Action:

Draft Email Outreach to Elected Leaders:

Subject: Meeting Request: Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions

Hi [XXXX], hope this finds you well.

I’m reaching out on behalf of [Organization and/or X community] to request a meeting to discuss the upcoming Presidential Determination (PD) on refugee admissions.

A refugee ban has been in place since January, but we know this month the White House and the State Department are considering restoring the refugee program in FY 2026 in some form. We are concerned about reports that the administration is planning to issue a PD that continues to prioritize groups like white South Africans and continues to keep out most other refugees.

I’m reaching out to set up a meeting to share more about the current state of the refugee admissions program and the importance of supporting an admissions goal that reflects global need and our humanitarian values. Are you available for a quick virtual meeting during any of the following windows?

XXXX



XXXX

XXXX

If not, would you be willing to connect me to someone who works more closely on these issues in your office?

Best,

[XXXX]