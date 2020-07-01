July 1, 2020

Judge Kelly’s Decision to Strike Down Trump’s Second Asylum Ban Will Save Lives

Faith groups welcome today’s decision to reverse arbitrary third-country transit ban

Washington, DC: CWS welcomes today’s decision by Judge Timothy Kelly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia striking down President Trump’s second asylum ban. The cruel ban barred individuals from seeking safety at the U.S. southern border if they traveled through another country en route to the United States. Rev. John L. McCullough, President and CEO of Church World Service issued the following statement:

“Today the court affirmed that the administration’s third-country asylum ban is as unconscionable as it is unlawful. Preventing people in danger from asking for protection is an affront to human dignity, human rights, and our own rule of law. During this moment when our nation is re-examining its long history of mistreating vulnerable people, the motive behind the administration’s ban is clear. CWS affirms the work of our partners who led this lawsuit and stands ready to welcome asylum-seeking families who can now thankfully exercise their right to seek protection in the United States. We also have much work still to do to reverse the many ways that this administration has deprived people of their rights to seek life-saving protection.”

Since 1946, Church World Service has supported refugees, immigrants and other displaced individuals, in addition to providing sustainable relief and development solutions to communities that wrestle with hunger and poverty.

