Human Rights Day Statement from Reverend John L. McCullough

Christopher Plummer | December 10, 2019

New York City — Today, as the world pauses to recognize Human Rights Days and mark the 71st anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Church World Service President and CEO, Reverend John L McCullough, release the following statement:

“Human Rights Day reminds us of the pledge our nation made to defend the vulnerable. It is a celebration of the inalienable rights of every child, woman and man on this planet, and a commemoration of the minds that came together 71 years ago to create a document enshrining those rights. But this day has never just been about honoring the past, it is about keeping our promise to the future. For at this moment there are millions around the world that go hungry, that have no home, that face persecution for who they worship, who they love and for what they stand for. So, as we mark this day, we recommit ourselves to the fight ahead, knowing that we have much to do to fulfill the promise of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

For more information or to speak with McCullough, contact Christopher Plummer at CPlummer@cwsglobal.org.