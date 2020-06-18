June 18, 2020

CWS Welcomes SCOTUS Decision on DACA

Congress must act to give immigrant youth permanent pathways to citizenship

Washington, D.C.: In response to today’s Supreme Court ruling overturning the administration’s cruel termination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Rev. John L. McCullough, President and CEO of Church World Service issued the following statement:

“800,000 DACA recipients across the United States have been living in limbo for far too long, and countless other young people have been unable to apply for DACA for the first time. Today’s decision means that – finally – they can breathe a bit easier, knowing that they can remain in the country that they call home. Especially right now, it is reassuring that these young people, who give so much to this country, won’t be forcibly separated from their families and communities during a global health crisis.

This decision is an important victory in the fight for all immigrants and part of a larger movement that demands justice, equity, divestment from racist systems and institutions, and investments in Black communities and communities of color. Faith communities across the United States have made their voices heard in support of DACA recipients countless times. We are called to welcome our neighbor. We recognize the God-given dignity in all human beings regardless of their immigration status.

The Trump administration should fully and immediately reinstate DACA so that younger immigrants can apply for DACA protection. We also urge Congress to immediately pass a permanent, legislative solution, such as the Dream and Promise Act (H.R.6) that passed the House on June 4th.”

