CWS STANDS WITH BLACK COMMUNITIES AND PEACEFUL PROTESTERS

CWS calls for federal, state and local authorities to provide justice and accountability for police brutality and targeting of people of color

New York City–Church World Service, a faith-based organization working to support vulnerable and marginalized communities worldwide, believes that all people are made in the image of God and deserve to live in safety. Solidarity and support with black communities means a commitment to fighting alongside our brothers and sisters of color to end racist policies, police impunity and the unjust systems that have allowed for the pervasion of senseless brutality and violence against them for generations.

“We grieve the horrific loss of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. We reject racism and hatred in all of its forms, and demand justice and accountability from law enforcement and our elected leaders across the nation to end the targeting, violence and over-policing of communities of color. We abhor the failure of political leaders sworn to uphold the constitution, the better values of our nation and the protection of her people. Rather than threaten law and order we call on them, especially President Trump, to stand with peaceful protesters today and to begin modeling behaviors and implementing policies that can help end systemic racism and injustice,” said CWS President and CEO Rev. John L. McCullough.

“Our faith and works are built on the fundamental principle of building communities where justice and equality are truly for all people.”

Since 1946, Church World Service has supported refugees, immigrants and other displaced individuals, in addition to providing sustainable relief and development solutions to communities that wrestle with hunger and poverty.

