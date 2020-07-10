July 10, 2020

For Immediate Release: July 10, 2020

Contact: Media@cwsglobal.org

CWS Pauses Facebook Advertising

Organization Stands in Solidarity with #StopHateForProfit Campaign and Black and Brown Communities

New York City— CWS today announced that the organization has paused all advertising on Facebook and its associated platforms for the month of July in solidarity with the #StopHateForProfit campaign and marginalized communities impacted by the proliferation of hate speech and misinformation on Facebook. CWS Executive in Charge Maurice A. Bloem issued the following statement:

“For far too long Facebook has profited from hate speech, dangerous misinformation and digital voter suppression tactics that embolden white supremacists, disenfranchise black and brown communities and threaten the foundations of our democracy. CWS supports bold systematic reform, and this month we are taking action to encourage Facebook to do its part to enforce its policies and proactively combat the use of its platform to harm vulnerable communities.”

“CWS works in the United States and around the world to transform vulnerable and marginalized communities through just and sustainable responses to hunger, poverty, displacement and disaster. While Facebook advertising has allowed us to grow more support for this work, we choose today to stand in solidarity with the communities we serve and demand change.”

This decision follows the June announcement of the CWS Platform on Racial Justice and the organization’s commitment to work with Black, Indigenous and People of Color communities to change laws and policies that perpetuate inequality, racism and discrimination.

###