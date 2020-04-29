CWS Joins #AllOfUS Campaign: Immigrants are Essential to Beating COVID-19

Christopher Plummer | April 29, 2020

Washington, D.C. — Church World Service today joined with a broad coalition of faith, civil rights, business and immigration organizations in launching a six-figure nationwide campaign to make the case that all Americans, including immigrants, are essential to COVID-19 response and recovery efforts. The #AllOfUS campaign emphasizes that across countless sectors, immigrants—regardless of status—are working on the front lines fighting COVID-19 and keeping the nation safe and healthy.

“In times of crisis we must respond as one,” said Reverend John L. McCullough, President and CEO of Church World Service. “COVID-19 is indiscriminate; it doesn’t respect age, color, gender, class or place of birth. When such a pandemic impacts each and every one of us, we cannot respond in piecemeal, it takes unity. Immigrants know this and are doing their part. Whether in the healthcare industry — as doctors, nurses and elder care personnel — or in the supply chains that keep our grocery stores stocked and our economy running, immigrants are keeping Americans healthy and our country running. This campaign recognizes their contributions and the importance of standing by their side.”

At a time of increased fear and continued attempts to curtail immigration, #AllOfUs focuses on the need for unity rather than division, and constructive solutions that recognize the contributions of immigrants amid the pandemic. Americans are rightly concerned about the spread of the virus, and the essential work of those risking their lives to keep our society fed, healthy and moving forward has never been more obvious — including the critical role immigrants play in health care, the food supply, transportation and other vital jobs.

Founding members of the campaign include Church World Service, José Andrés, the George W. Bush Institute, Postmates, the National Association of Evangelicals, the NAACP, The Libre Initiative, UnidosUS, the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, the National Immigration Forum, and the Emerson Collective. A full list of founding members is available here.

Since 1946, Church World Service has supported refugees, immigrants and other displaced individuals, in addition to providing sustainable relief and development solutions to communities that wrestle with hunger and poverty. Learn more about our work and join our global homebase for refugee solidarity at GreaterAs1.org. For more information, contact Media@cwsglobal.org.