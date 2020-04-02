CWS joins 12M USD faith-based humanitarian appeal to tackle COVID-19

April 2, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 2, 2020

CONTACT: media@cwsglobal.org

Church World Service joins 12 Million USD faith-based humanitarian appeal to tackle COVID-19

New York City–Church World Service together with ACT Alliance, a coalition of churches and religious organizations working in more than 120 countries, has launched a global appeal to help with the humanitarian relief effort for COVID-19.

The appeal aims to mobilize 12 million USD and will focus on those communities that are already in a fragile situation, especially those living in refugee camps, people on the move, communities who have fragile health systems and those who have recently withstood natural crises and conflict.

“At CWS we work with the most vulnerable and marginalized communities in some of the poorest countries in the world. The impact of this crisis coupled with the existing lack of basic sanitation and healthcare systems could be very devastating. This ACT Alliance Appeal enables you to join with us, to pull our resources and expertise together to respond to the most vulnerable children and families to provide them with a critical lifeline during this outbreak,” said CWS Vice President of Development and Humanitarian Assistance Josephine Oguta.

The ACT Alliance member organizations involved in the appeal will put special emphasis on educating religious leaders and churches on the best practices and hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the virus, which would be devastating for many communities worldwide, as well as providing support to front-line needs including health care, access to Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, food, and livelihoods.

ACT Alliance was involved in tackling the Ebola Crisis in 2014-2016, where faith actors played an essential role not only in terms of community outreach but also in reinforcing the work of national humanitarian organisations and global public health authorities. Faith actors and ACT Alliance members played a vital role in helping the most vulnerable having access to hygiene kits, mobilizing the wider community to take away the stigma of quarantine and supporting those who had to face economic hardship due to loss of income.

“A global crisis such as this one can only be addressed if we will work closely together with the affected populations, national governments and international community. We have a moral duty to help the most vulnerable and those who don’t have the means to face this calamity. Now more than ever we must find innovative ways to leave no one behind,” said Rudelmar Bueno de Faria, General Secretary of the ACT Alliance.

For more information contact media@cwsglobal.org.

###