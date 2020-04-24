CWS Calls on Trump Administration to Immediately Halt Deportations

Christopher Plummer | April 24, 2020

New York City–In response to news reports that the Trump Administration has ignored the call of advocates to halt the deportation of 129 Haitians, including minors, just days after three deportees on a previous flight tested positive for COVID-19, CWS President and CEO Rev. John L. McCullough issued the following statement:

“It is unconscionable to continue deportations during this global health crisis. The Trump administration clearly is more concerned with appeasing its anti-immigrant base than with protecting human lives. Just last month the U.S. government issued a level 4 travel advisory for Haiti. We cannot stand by while the Trump administration willfully puts vulnerable immigrants and impoverished nations that are unprepared to deal with a coronavirus outbreak at risk.

“We call on President Trump to put human lives first and to halt all deportations of immigrants and asylum seekers. The United States should release all immigrants and asylum seekers from detention so that they can shelter in safety rather than being exposed to the virus in cramped and inhumane settings. The first priority must be to prevent the further spread of this pandemic–both within and beyond our borders.”

