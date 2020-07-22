CWS Applauds Passage of NO BAN Act in the House of Representatives

July 22, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 22, 2020

CONTACT: Bilal Askaryar | baskaryar@cwsglobal.org | 202-750-0960

Today’s vote is a first step in undoing the harm of the administration’s Muslim, African and Refugee Bans

Washington, DC: Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the NO BAN Act, introduced by Rep. Judy Chu (CA-27), considered as part of H.R.2486. The NO BAN Act upholds our nation’s principles of religious freedom and our moral obligation to welcome. Today’s vote is welcome and an historic moment, as the administration increases its attacks against our Muslim, refugee, and asylum-seeking neighbors.

As an ecumenical organization and a refugee resettlement agency, we have seen first-hand the profoundly harmful impact the refugee, Muslim, and asylum bans have had on the families we serve.

CWS applauds the House passage of this critical legislation and urges the Senate to swiftly pass the NO BAN Act so that the administration’s Muslim, African, refugee, and asylum bans are terminated and to ensure no one is banned from our country because of their national origin or religion.

While CWS celebrates the passage of the bill, we express concern over language added to address “communicable disease” in response to the current climate and fear around COVID-19 (coronavirus). These changes are unnecessary and further stigmatize immigrant communities, fueling discriminatory policies. Any restrictions related to coronavirus must be rooted in science and public health, not politics or xenophobia.

CWS’s statement supporting the NO BAN Act is available here. A letter from over 300 faith-leaders and faith-based organizations supporting NO BAN Act is available here.

Since 1946, Church World Service has supported refugees, immigrants and other displaced individuals, in addition to providing sustainable relief and development solutions to communities that wrestle with hunger and poverty. Learn more about our work and join our global homebase for refugee solidarity at GreaterAs1.org.

###