Youth Advocate for Safer Spaces: A Step Toward Dignity and Rights

On September 30, CWS Latin America and Caribbean commemorated the International Day of Children and Adolescents with Incarcerated Adult Relatives, highlighting a major milestone in the defense of their rights: the participation of youth representatives in a thematic hearing before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the resulting Resolution 2/25, which recognizes the rights of children affected by incarceration.

Youth Voices at the Heart of Change

On July 21, 2025, young representatives from Latin America and the Caribbean—members of the Plataforma NNAPES (or the Platform for Children and Adolescents with Incarcerated Parents) Spokespersons Council—participated in a thematic hearing before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR). They shared powerful testimonies and demanded dignified and safe conditions during prison visits.

“Inside (the prison) is a world we don’t like—it’s ugly, dark, violent, full of fights, bad language and a lot of noise. Children who, during regular visits, have witnessed conjugal encounters between their relatives and been exposed to rights violations within a state institution in plain sight—it’s unacceptable, but it happens,” said Cruz, 16. “Even though we are children, they treat us like suspects.”

Rayshell, 17, also shared: “In different parts of the continent, these visits take place under conditions that violate our dignity and overall well-being: long trips to reach the prisons in the early morning, hours to wait in line, long waits in inadequate spaces, invasive and humiliating physical searches, discriminatory treatment and hostile and violent environments that harm us physically, psychologically and emotionally.”

A Historic Resolution: IACHR 2/25

On July 24, the IACHR issued Resolution 2/25, recognizing the rights of family members and emotionally connected individuals to those deprived of liberty. This marks a significant step toward transforming prison policies with a focus on dignity, child participation and human rights.

“This is not an isolated issue,” said Gonzalo Salles, spokesperson for the NNAPES Platform. “We are facing a historic debt to children. States must ensure that visits take place under dignified, safe conditions with a rights-based approach.”

The Resolution specifically urges States to create spaces for participation, collect information about family contexts and design policies that recognize their diverse realities, needs and the multiple forms of discrimination they face.

About the NNAPES Platform

The NNAPES Platform is a strategic alliance of civil society organizations working to defend the rights of children and adolescents with incarcerated family members. Through advocacy, research and youth participation, it seeks to transform regional policies and ensure that no child is forgotten due to the incarceration of a loved one.

Thanks to over a decade of coordinated work by the NNAPES Platform and allied organizations, several important changes are now being pursued:

Visitation recognized as a fundamental right , not a privilege.

Child-friendly visitation spaces that are safe, dignified, and separate from the general prison population.

Non-invasive security protocols and training for prison staff on children’s rights and gender perspectives.

State transportation subsidies to overcome economic barriers to family contact.

Legal and policy reforms that prioritize the best interests of the child.

These changes are critical, as more than two million children and adolescents with incarcerated family members live in the region—an estimated 35% of whom enter prison facilities for visits.

At CWS, we are proud to walk this path alongside our partners in the NNAPES Platform, who dared to see the invisible—and once they saw it, committed to changing it. We thank the children, adolescents, and families for sharing their stories and for teaching us so much over the years.

To learn more about the work of CWS Latin America and Caribbean, click here or visit the CWS LAC website for information in Spanish.