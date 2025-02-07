Volunteer Opportunities: Help Refugee Newcomers Thrive

Since CWS began its work in response to the devastation of World War II, we have been dedicated to helping refugee families rebuild their lives in the United States. Through strong partnerships with local communities and congregations, we ensure every arriving family receives a warm welcome and the essential support they need to thrive as valued members of their new communities.

In 2022, CWS expanded its reach by offering critical services virtually to eligible families and individuals living outside the areas served by traditional Refugee Resettlement Agencies and other Office of Refugee Resettlement providers.

Our Virtual Integration Services team supports newcomers during their first five years in the United States. From case management to economic empowerment services, we are committed to helping individuals and families establish a strong foundation, navigate challenges and pursue opportunities for a brighter future.

Recent CWS Furloughs Staff to Maintain Capacity to Serve Vulnerable Clients

On February 4, CWS expressed deep concern and alarm over the Trump administration’s recent actions to dismantle the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and to cut off access to funding for Congressionally-mandated humanitarian assistance programs. These sweeping and harmful policy decisions have significantly limited CWS’ ability to maintain programs and serve vulnerable families who are in need of critical services.

As a result of these actions, CWS has significantly reduced its operational capacity including by placing more than half of its U.S.-based staff. Now more than ever, volunteers are essential in helping us continue to support those in urgent need.

How You Can Help

Volunteers interested in becoming a Virtual English Language Practice/Tutor Volunteer will support our program participants with practicing English! We are looking for volunteers who can meet with a program participant once per week for 30-45 minutes, commit to volunteer for three months, practice English over the phone, WhatsApp or Zoom, use online, library or other resources to help teach English and practice mock interview scenarios.

Volunteers interested in becoming a Virtual Job Application and Resume Volunteer will support our program participants with their job search! Our program participants are very eager to land their first role, and we are looking for volunteers who can support online job search, application and resume writing once per week for one hour, commit to volunteer for three months, support program participants over the phone, WhatsApp or Zoom, use online search engines and platforms such as Google Docs to develop resumes and practice mock interview scenarios.