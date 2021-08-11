Transitions and Legacies

A few months ago I returned to the U.S. from serving as CWS Asia Regional Director for the past seven years. This also marks the end of a 30+ year of international humanitarian and development work for me. What an adventure, education and privilege it has been. In 1990 I started my Peace Corps Volunteer service in southern Thailand. Since then I have been endlessly amazed at the strong will, and resilience, of the people I’ve been privileged to know as they worked to improve their lives. Of utmost importance has always been the aim of having dignified work. No one has ever flinched from hard work. All have wanted to work in safe, secure ways.



CWS is one of the most committed organizations to building resiliency into all our programs. Often our effort was to use efficient new ways to reduce arduous housework, especially carrying and saving clean, safe water. Equally as often, we partnered to find better, sustainable ways to garden for daily family meals. When these challenges were met, there was also effort to do more. First, families added poultry-raising to ensure protein in family diets. Then, when they were successful at this, to sell their extra eggs and chicks for profit.

As often as not, the additional money was used to cover basic health care costs … and to pay school fees.

When I think, as I often do, about how hard and diligently the families who CWS serves are working to meet their essential needs, I am overwhelmed – especially now that I am back in the United States – at how privileged I am. Even as a solidly middle class American, I have so much. I have assured food, clothing and a home, to start. And, of course, I am aware how a growing number of my own countrywomen and men, and their children, do not have these. This is why I am so proud that CWS works just as faithfully here in the U.S. as we do overseas – especially to address the challenges of hunger, inadequate housing and insufficient justice. In fact, CWS is one of the only non-profits that works to eliminate hunger both locally and globally.

Now, I am transitioning my work with CWS to help secure funding – from people like me – so our mission can continue and grow. Something I am exploring for myself is being as generous as possible, within my means, to the causes I cherish the most. With advisors’ help, I am exploring the many possibilities for long-term gift planning. It’s a lot to take in, for sure. But, since (come to find out) August is Make-a-Will month in the U.S., I am reviewing my legacy plan.

If, like me, you want the opportunity to plan your estate and your charitable giving in a way that benefits you and your family – while leaving a legacy to a cause important to you, my colleagues and I are happy to help. We have a new innovative tool that can help you write a legally valid will in less than 20 minutes for free. Get started with your will here.