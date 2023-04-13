Church World Service Receives Bravo Award for Outstanding Community Engagement in Supporting Refugees and Immigrants

Church World Service is honored to have received the Bravo Award from the State Department Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration, recognizing the outstanding community engagement efforts of our local offices. In the first quarter of FY23, our network hosted or participated in an impressive average of 30 events per office!

For more than 75 years, CWS has worked closely with local communities to welcome newcomers and support them as they rebuild their lives and give back. Through community engagement events and efforts, we are bringing together people from all walks of life to participate in the joy of supporting refugee and immigrant families and watching them thrive.

CWS Durham received special recognition for going above and beyond, participating in over 200 events between October and December alone. These events included a diverse range of activities such as refugee and community one-on-ones, monthly trainings, volunteer and cosponsor outreach, organized support events, and speaking engagements at group meetings, local schools and universities.

As an organization, we are immensely proud of the dedication and hard work exhibited by our local offices in actively engaging with communities and making a positive impact on the lives of refugees and migrants.

We are grateful for the recognition from the Bureau of Population, Refugee, and Migration, and reaffirm our commitment to supporting the most vulnerable populations in the world. We are also grateful for our clients, staff and partners. At Church World Service, we take immense pride in our mission and our unwavering support for those in need.